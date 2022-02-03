Clemson holds off Florida State for 75-69 win

PJ Hall scored 15 points, including four straight free throws in the final two minutes, to lift Clemson past Florida State 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Hall started the game off with a dunk, and the Tigers never trailed after that. Clemson was able to push its lead to eight at the 11:17 mark on a Nick Honor 3-pointer, but the Seminoles quickly closed the gap to 20-19 over the next two and a half minutes.

The game remained tight until the final two minutes of the half when a quick 9-2 Clemson run stretched the Tigers’ lead to 45-36 at the half.

Clemson kept the Seminoles at arm’s length for most of the second half, but a Caleb Mills jumper and free throw in a 50-second span closed the deficit to 69-67 with 2:25 remaining. It was then, however, that Hall made back-to-back trips to the free-throw line, sinking all four attempts and even coaxing the crowd to its feet as he did so.

The Tigers rode out the last minute with several defensive stops en route to the win.

Hall pulled down seven rebounds to go along with his 15 points, and the Tigers got a fourth straight double-figure scoring game from Chase Hunter who chipped in 12.

Clemson’s bench trio of Honor, Naz Bohannon, and Alex Hemenway combined for 32 points, with Bohannon posting perhaps his best game as a Tiger and logging 30 minutes after Hunter Tyson left the game with an upper-body injury.

Despite a size disadvantage, Clemson outrebounded Florida State by 13 including 10 offensive boards. The Tigers turned the ball over 14 times — several times carelessly — but a 52-percent shooting effort from the field and 15-of-21 mark at the free-throw line was enough to overcome some occasional sloppiness.

Clemson faces Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.