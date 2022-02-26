Hunter, Dawes lead Clemson past Boston College

Chase Hunter scored a career-high 23 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 16 off the bench and Clemson beat Boston College 70-60 on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

The Tigers took a 28-25 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth first half, once again playing without star forward PJ Hall. Dawes provided a spark off the bench again with 11 points in the first half.

Boston College took a 35-34 lead on a layup by Makai Ashton-Langford, but Hunter scored eight straight points to give Clemson a lead it would not relinquish.

The Tigers stretched their lead to as many as 14 on multiple occasions, but the Eagles cut the deficit to six in the final minute. David Collins made four straight free throws to finish off the 10-point win for Clemson, however.

Hunter scored 17 points in the second half to help the Tigers take command of the game, setting a new career high just three days after posting 21 points in a win against Wake Forest.

Collins had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson, and freshman Ben Middlebrooks chipped in 8 points and 9 rebounds in his second career start. Nick Honor added 9 points as the Tigers got another productive effort from their guards.

Clemson won its second straight game without Hall after suffering a six-game losing streak.

James Karnik scored 17 points to lead the Eagles, and Jaeden Zackery added 14.

The Tigers host Georgia Tech on Wednesday.