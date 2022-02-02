Clemson National Signing Day Thread

There’s been a lot of discussion about Clemson’s inaccurate projection on the number of players they’d need to sign this off-season. It has led to some late scrambling that makes this early signing period the most important one the Tigers have faced since the introduction of the early signing period.

The Tigers signed just 12 players (including two specialists) in the early signing period. They then added QB Hunter Johnson through the transfer portal. That leaves them room to sign about 10 more players today!

Clemson appears to be making a late push to land some high-quality talent down the final stretch. A top 10 class could still be had. Some of the biggest names on the board for Clemson are DT Caden Story, who de-committed from Auburn, LB T.J. Dudley, and RB Andrew Paul. The rumor mill sounds positive about Story and Dudley signing with the Tigers, but less so about Andrew Paul joining the program.

Stay tuned and leave you comments in the thread below.