Tigers Extend Losing Streak vs Irish

The Clemson Tigers dropped their fourth consecutive game Saturday night, with a 76-61 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Clemson has now lost six out of their last eight.

Blake Wesley of the Irish made his presence felt early, scoring 18 points in the first eight minutes. He helped Notre Dame to a lead in the first half and they never looked back. Wesley ended the night with 21.

PJ Hall had another really great scoring night for the Tigers, notching 19 points. Hall was 9-19 from the 2-point territory. He did not attempt a 3-pointer. This was PJ’s 24th straight game in double-figures.

Al-Amir Dawes had a night to forget, shooting 0-6 from the field with zero points. Some nights Dawes just doesn’t have it, and tonight was one of those nights. It is really frustrating to see one of the headlining guards disappear in such a crucial game. Chase Hunter also had a quiet scoring night, ending the game with six points, where he shot 2-7 from the floor. Nick Honor got a lionshare of minutes with 37, ending the game with a solid 12 points.

The Irish could not miss from behind the arc, shooting an incredible 54% from 3-point land. Dane Goodwin also chipped in for the Irish, scoring 20 points.

Clemson basketball has had their moments, but more often than not, they have been bad. It’s time to accept this team for what it is, they will be lucky to make it to the NIT.

Next up for the Tigers is a road trip to Tallahassee on Tuesday to face off against Florida State. My expectations are not high.