Clemson Basketball: Towson Preview

Towson Tigers (8-1) vs Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Wednesday, December 7th - 9 PM

Clemson, South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

T.V. - Bally Sports South (a channel many of us don’t have, great work ACC)

Clemson Roster

Clemson Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Center 24 P.J. Hall Jr 6'10" 245 Spartanburg, SC Forward 5 Hunter Tyson Sr 6'8" 217 Monroe, NC Wing 12 Alex Hemenway Sr 6'4" 195 Newburgh, IN Wing 11 Brevin Galloway Sr 6'3" 210 Anderson, SC Point Guard 1 Chase Hunter Jr 6'3" 205 Atlanta, Ga

Clemson Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Center 10 Ben Middlebrooks So 6'10" 242 Fort Lauderdale, Fl Center/Forward 4 Ian Schieffelin So 6'7" 225 Guard/Wing 2 Dillon Hunter Fr 6'3" 193 Atlanta, GA Guard/Wing 0 Josh Beadle Fr 6'3" 182 Columbia, SC Wing/Forward 22 R.J. Godfrey Fr 6'7" 225 Suwanee, GA

Towson Roster

Towson Staring Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Center 32 Charles Thompson Sr 6'7" 245 Ft. Washington, MD Wing 25 Nicolas Timberlake Sr 6'4" 205 Braintree, MA Wing 22 Nygal Russell Sr 6'4" 210 Houston, TX Shooting Gurad 0 Ryan Conway Fr 6'1" 190 Baltimore, MD Point Guard 55 Cam Holden Sr 6'5" 200 Forsyth, GA

Towson Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Wing 5 Christian May Fr 6'5" 205 Edinburg, VA Forward/Center 35 C. Biekeu Jr 6'7" 235 Montreal, Canada Guard 10 Rahdir Hicks So 6'0" 180 Malvern Prep

Clemson Stats

Clemson Stats Through 12/6 Starters # Player Minutes 3 Point % FT % Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers Starters # Player Minutes 3 Point % FT % Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers Center 24 P.J. Hall 18.6 38 76.7 11.9 3.4 0.3 0.8 0.6 1.4 Forward 5 Hunter Tyson 33.4 44 87 14.2 8.9 1.9 1.3 0.1 1.8 Wing 12 Alex Hemenway 32.7 50 78 10.1 2.7 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.9 Wing 11 Brevin Galloway 30 30 77 11.2 2.9 2.4 1.1 0.2 1.8 Point Guard 1 Chase Hunter 31.2 51 80 14.9 2.2 5.1 0.3 0.3 2.7 Bench Forward/Center 4 Ian Schieffelin 18 33 68 6.3 4.8 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.7 Wing 0 Joshua Beadle 15.5 0 0 2 1.8 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.8 Wing/Guard 2 Dillon Hunter 9.7 0 0 0.7 1.1 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.6 Center 10 Ben Middlebrooks 10.6 0 56 2.8 2.4 0.2 0.7 0.3 0.6

Clemson on Offense

Clemson’s balanced offense has been a pleasant surprise. All 5 starters are scoring in double digits, with Chase and Hunter leading the way with 14 points. Now the P.J. looks to be close to 100%, I expect him to bump his numbers up to 15-16 points a game. Towson is not a good defensive team, they’re ranked 202nd in defensive efficiency, despite not playing a single team ranked in the KenPom top 100 (. They try and cover this up by playing at a snails pace on offense.

The Tigers need to stick with the plan tonight. Towson is going to try and slow this thing way down, break up the game, and try to keep it close. That worked against their best opponent to date (UMass 131 in KP) in a 67-55 win, but Clemson ranked 47th in offensive efficiency has far and away the best offense they’ve faced this season. Look for P.J. Hall to dominate the low block, over an undersized Towson front line, and then punish them for double teams by kicking out to open shooters.

It’s an easy formula for Clemson tonight. Value the basketball, get it inside to P.J. and hit open 3’s.

Clemson on Defense

Guards Cam Holden, Nicolas Timberlake, and center Charles Thompson spearhead the Towson attack. Holden and Timberlake both average a little over 15 points, while Thompson chips in 13. They’re not a good 3 point shooting team, which helps the Tigers (this means some unknown dude is hitting 6 3’s tonight).

They’re a scrappy, inside the arc team that finds different ways to put the ball in the basket. Clemson will need to keep their dribble penetration to a minimum, and Hunter and P.J. need to dominate the glass because Towson is a good offensive rebounding team.

X-Factor

I just mentioned it, but rebounding will be crucial tonight. Towson is 24th in the nation, rebounding their own misses at 36.1%. When they pull down an offensive board, if a quick put back isn’t available, they cycle the ball out to the perimeter and chew up more clock. Their only way forward in this game is to play keep away from Clemson. The Tiger’s front line can’t let that happen.

Prediction

KenPom

Clemson - 70

Towson - 62

75% Confidence

Drew

Clemson - 77

Towson - 65

Towson keeps this game uncomfortably close until the Tigers front line wears them out. The Tigers finish strong, with a margin of victory not indicative of the competitive nature of the game.