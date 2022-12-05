Transfer Portal Tracker & Live Thread

Since we published our article about Clemson players entering the transfer portal, several more have leapt through the threshold hoping to land in a new land with bountiful playing time. Things are getting wild so we’ll drop this thread here for discussion and update as necessary.
OUTGOING
OFFENSE
- DJ Uiagalelei (QB)
- Billy Wiles (QB)
- Kobe Pace (RB)
- Decari Collins (WR)
- EJ Williams (WR)
DEFENSE
- Kevin Swint (DE)
- Sergio Allen (LB)
- LaVonta Bentley (LB)
- Fred Davis (CB)
