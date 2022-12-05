 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transfer Portal Tracker & Live Thread

Is this hot stove season for college football?

By Ryan Kantor
NCAA Football: ACC Football Championship-Clemson at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Since we published our article about Clemson players entering the transfer portal, several more have leapt through the threshold hoping to land in a new land with bountiful playing time. Things are getting wild so we’ll drop this thread here for discussion and update as necessary.

OUTGOING

OFFENSE

  1. DJ Uiagalelei (QB)
  2. Billy Wiles (QB)
  3. Kobe Pace (RB)
  4. Decari Collins (WR)
  5. EJ Williams (WR)

DEFENSE

  1. Kevin Swint (DE)
  2. Sergio Allen (LB)
  3. LaVonta Bentley (LB)
  4. Fred Davis (CB)

