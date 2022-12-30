Orange Bowl: How To Watch or Stream Clemson vs. Tennessee

Tonight Clemson ends their season against an unusual opponent in the Tennessee Volunteers. Despite all of the competition on the recruiting field, it has been almost 19 years since the teams have met on the field, A 27-14 victory for the Tigers in the 2004 Peach Bowl. But tonight’s matchup may be even better than that one. This is a meeting of top 10 teams unlike that excellent bowl game in 2004.

For Clemson, most of the excitement tonight is going to center around Cade Klubnik. The Cade Era is starting a lot later than most of us would have guessed, but it is finally here and with several weeks of practice as QB#1 we’ll get an excellent chance to see what he can do.

The Tigers defense is also faced with an exciting challenge against the Volunteer offense. Yes, injuries and opt outs have hurt the Vols offense, but this will still be a great opportunity for the Tigers to try and show improvement off of what has to be termed an underwhelming defense this year.

Game Date/Time:

Friday December 30, 8:00 p.m EST

Location:

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL

TV

Spread:

Clemson, -6.0

Radio Coverage:

As always join us in the comments for this one. It should be fun and a great way to end an exciting 2022 season