Clemson vs. North Carolina: How to watch - ACC Championship Game

Clemson (winners of the Atlantic and North Carolina (winners of the Coastal) meet in the ACC Championship game at 8 P.M. on Saturday night. The Tigers (10-2) limp into the game, off a stunning upset to South Carolina. North Carolina (9-3) staggers into the game after dropping successive games to Georgia Tech and NC State. On a positive note, one team is guaranteed a win Saturday night!

Clemson returns to Charlotte for the 9th time, holding a 7-1 record in ACC Championship games. North Carolina makes their 2nd appearance, with revenge on their mind, after dropping their only other appearance to Clemson 45-37 in 2015. The winner gets a trip to the Orange Bowl to likely face either Tennessee or Ohio State.

Game Day Vitals Opponent North Carolina Tar Heels Opponent North Carolina Tar Heels Stadium Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC Capacity 75,412 Surface Field Turf Mascot Ramses the Ram Tickets Starting at $50 on Stubhub Kickoff Time 8 P.M. EST TV ABC Online Streaming Watch ESPN Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 193 Odds Clemson -7.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. All-Time Series Clemson Leads 38-19-1 Last Clemson Win 21-20 @ North Carolina - 9/28/2019 Last UNC Win 21-16 @ North Carolina - 10/9/2010 SB Nation Blog Representation https://www.tarheelblog.com/ Weather Forecast Rain Early in the Day - High of 64 - 10-15 MPH Winds North Carolina Coach Mack Brown - Record - 274–142–1 - 1 National Championship

