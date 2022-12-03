 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clemson vs. North Carolina: How to watch - ACC Championship Game

Everything you need to know about the ACC Championship Game, other than the final score.

By Drew Schneider
Clemson (winners of the Atlantic and North Carolina (winners of the Coastal) meet in the ACC Championship game at 8 P.M. on Saturday night. The Tigers (10-2) limp into the game, off a stunning upset to South Carolina. North Carolina (9-3) staggers into the game after dropping successive games to Georgia Tech and NC State. On a positive note, one team is guaranteed a win Saturday night!

Clemson returns to Charlotte for the 9th time, holding a 7-1 record in ACC Championship games. North Carolina makes their 2nd appearance, with revenge on their mind, after dropping their only other appearance to Clemson 45-37 in 2015. The winner gets a trip to the Orange Bowl to likely face either Tennessee or Ohio State.

Game Day Vitals

Opponent North Carolina Tar Heels
Stadium Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
Capacity 75,412
Surface Field Turf
Mascot Ramses the Ram
Tickets Starting at $50 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time 8 P.M. EST
TV ABC
Online Streaming Watch ESPN
Satellite Radio Sirius XM Channel 193
Odds Clemson -7.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series Clemson Leads 38-19-1
Last Clemson Win 21-20 @ North Carolina - 9/28/2019
Last UNC Win 21-16 @ North Carolina - 10/9/2010
SB Nation Blog Representation https://www.tarheelblog.com/
Weather Forecast Rain Early in the Day - High of 64 - 10-15 MPH Winds
North Carolina Coach Mack Brown - Record - 274–142–1 - 1 National Championship

