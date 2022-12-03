Clemson vs. North Carolina: How to watch - ACC Championship Game

Clemson (winners of the Atlantic and North Carolina (winners of the Coastal) meet in the ACC Championship game at 8 P.M. on Saturday night. The Tigers (10-2) limp into the game, off a stunning upset to South Carolina. North Carolina (9-3) staggers into the game after dropping successive games to Georgia Tech and NC State. On a positive note, one team is guaranteed a win Saturday night!
Clemson returns to Charlotte for the 9th time, holding a 7-1 record in ACC Championship games. North Carolina makes their 2nd appearance, with revenge on their mind, after dropping their only other appearance to Clemson 45-37 in 2015. The winner gets a trip to the Orange Bowl to likely face either Tennessee or Ohio State.
Game Day Vitals
|Opponent
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|Stadium
|Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
|Capacity
|75,412
|Surface
|Field Turf
|Mascot
|Ramses the Ram
|Tickets
|Starting at $50 on Stubhub
|Kickoff Time
|8 P.M. EST
|TV
|ABC
|Online Streaming
|Watch ESPN
|Satellite Radio
|Sirius XM Channel 193
|Odds
|Clemson -7.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
|All-Time Series
|Clemson Leads 38-19-1
|Last Clemson Win
|21-20 @ North Carolina - 9/28/2019
|Last UNC Win
|21-16 @ North Carolina - 10/9/2010
|SB Nation Blog Representation
|https://www.tarheelblog.com/
|Weather Forecast
|Rain Early in the Day - High of 64 - 10-15 MPH Winds
|North Carolina Coach
|Mack Brown - Record - 274–142–1 - 1 National Championship
