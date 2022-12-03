ACC Championship: Clemson Tigers vs. UNC Tar Heels: TV Schedule, How To Watch, Online Streaming

It is good to be back. After a year off the Tigers are back in Charlotte for the ACC Championship. This year the Tigers get to take on UNC and their high flying offense. Thankfully the defense in Chapel Hill is about as bad as the offense is good.

For Clemson this one is pretty simple, get pressure using the front 4, maybe 5. If the Tigers can do that successfully then the rest of the game is easy. If they can’t do that, this could be a shootout. Or UNC could even run away with it if Clemson’s offense doesn’t get going.

Drake Maye has frankly been amazing this year and 100% why UNC has had so much success. For all the superlatives about former UNC QB Sam Howell, Drake realizes and exceeds them. He’s the real deal and Clemson will have to find a way to stop him.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Kickoff Info

Kickoff: 8:00pm EST

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN

As always join us in the comments for this one.