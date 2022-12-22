Hall leads Clemson to win at Georgia Tech

PJ Hall dominated in the post early and often, scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 79-66 road win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets made their first four field-goal attempts and took a 14-10 lead with 14:36 remaining in the first half a Jalon Moore jumper. From that point on, the Tigers took control.

Clemson went on an 18-1 run over the next seven minutes, culminating with a Hunter Tyson 3-pointer at the 7:38 mark. It maintained a double-digit advantage for the remainder of the first half and took a 40-26 lead into the break.

Hall opened the second half with a layup, and the Tigers kept Georgia Tech at arm’s length for the remainder of the game. They extended the lead to 22 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brevin Galloway, and RJ Godfrey stretched it to 70-47 on a layup with 5:49 to play.

The Yellow Jackets put together a late flurry, but Clemson was able to cruise to a much-needed road victory from there.

Hunter Tyson posted his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Galloway and Chase Hunter each chipped in 14 points, with Galloway making three of Clemson’s five 3-pointers.

The Tigers led the ACC in 3-point percentage entering the game but shot just 27 percent on 18 attempts. They made up for it with their efficiency elsewhere, however, shooting 59 percent from inside the arc and making 12 of 13 free throws.

Alex Hemenway didn’t play for Clemson after injuring his foot on Saturday against Richmond.

Miles Kelly scored 17 points to lead Georgia Tech, and Kyle Sturdivant added 14.

The Tigers moved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC and will host NC State on Friday, December 30th.