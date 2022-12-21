Clemson Basketball Hits the Road to Face Georgia Tech

Following a dominant win over Richmond on Saturday, Clemson basketball (9-3, 1-0 ACC) is hitting the road to face off with Georgia Tech (7-4, 0-1 ACC) in Atlanta on Wednesday night (7:30pm, ESPN2). The Tigers enter the contest winners of five of their last six games, and look to build on their good conference play start in the ACC.

Chase Hunter continues to lead the Tigers in scoring, averaging 14.9 PPG through the team’s first 12 games. Hunter also leads the team in assists (4.8 PPG). Hunter Tyson has been the big man on the boards this year, leading Clemson with 9.0 RPG so far.

The Yellow Jackets are getting good offensive output from Miles Kelly, the sophomore guard from Stone Mountain, GA, who leads the team in PPG with 13.3. Tech enters the matchup winners of three of their last four matchups.

The big key for Clemson is how the Tigers will play away from Littlejohn Coliseum, where Clemson is 2-3 on the season. If the Tigers can steal a road victory over the Yellow Jackets, they would put themselves in good position heading into upcoming matchups against NC State (10-3), Virginia Tech (11-1) and Pitt (9-4).

Wednesday’s game will tipoff at 7:30pm EST, and coverage will be provided by ESPN2.