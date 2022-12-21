Jamarius Haynes signs with Clemson

Clemson’s Early Signing Day is expected to be low drama, but the Tigers did pick up a commitment from an under the radar prospect. Jamarius Haynes, a 3 star running back from Roanoke, Alabama has signed with Clemson. While Clemson was the favorite for Haynes, things got a bit iffy this week when Georgia Tech made a late offer. Haynes comes in at 6’0” 180 pounds. He was ranked as the #34 prospect in the state of Alabama. Haynes had a huge senior year, including one game where he ran for 476 yards and 5 touchdowns. Haynes is a great addition to a running back room that needs depth, particularly in the wake of Kobe Pace transferring.