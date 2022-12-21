Clemson Recruiting Class of 2023: Numbers Behind the Class

Clemson’s Class of 2023 is pretty much in the books and once again the Tigers are one of the best in the country. The table below has the details on Clemson’s class, all information has been pulled from 247Sports including recruiter, offers, and ratings.

Clemson Class of 2023 Player Position Location Height Weight Star Ranking Rating Primary Recruiter Offers Position Rank Player Position Location Height Weight Star Ranking Rating Primary Recruiter Offers Position Rank Peter Woods DT Alabaster, AL 6'3" 270 5 0.9843 Nick Eason Bama, Arky, Auburn 3 Christopher Vizzina QB Birmingham, AL 6'4" 207 4 0.9815 Brandon Streeter Arizona, Arkanasas, Auburn 6 Vic Burley DT Warner Robins, GA 6'5" 276 4 0.9753 Nick Eason Sparty, Vols, Bama 5 Tomarrion Parker DE Phoenix City, AL 6'4" 250 4 0.955 Lemanski Hall Penn State, Bama, Arky 12 Stephiylan Green DT Rome, GA 6'4" 367 4 0.9501 Nick Eason Bama, Arkie, Barn 21 Harris Sewell OL Odessa, TX 6'4" 300 4 0.949 Thomas Austin A&M, UT, Bama, Arky, Auburn 3 Zechariah Owens OL Mcdonough, GA 6'7" 365 4 0.9201 Thomas Austin Bama, Arkansas 16 Jamal Anderson LB Hoschton, GA 6'4" 202 4 0.9192 Wes Goodwin Utah, BC, CCU 16 Avieon Terrell CB Atlanta, GA 6'0" 170 4 0.9102 Mike Reed ASU, Cinci 31 David Ojiegbe DE Washington D.C 6'3" 235 4 0.9096 Lemanski Hall BC, Cincy, Uconn 26 Ian Reed OL Austin, TX 6'5" 315 4 0.9065 Texas, Bama, Arkansas, Okie Lite 23 Ronan Hanafin ATH (WR) Cambridge, MA 6'3" 210 4 0.903 Tyler Grisham Bama, BC, ND 14 AJ Hoffler DE Atlanta, GA 6'4" 240 4 0.9011 Nick Eason Arky, Auburn 39 Branden Strozier CB Alpharetta, GA 6'2" 175 4 0.897 Mike Reed Alabama, Arkansas, UF 49 Noble Johnson WR Rockwall, TX 6'2" 205 4 0.8967 Tyler Grisham Arkansas 49 Kylen Webb ATH (S) Riverview, FL 6'1" 180 4 0.8942 Mickey Conn FSU, FAU, 25 Olsen Patt Henry TE Naples, FL 6'3" 215 4 0.8919 Alabama, Duke, BC 22 Robert Billings S Alpharetta, GA 6'1" 185 4 0.8917 Mickey Conn FSU 50 Dee Crayton LB Alpharetta, GA 6'2" 215 4 0.8916 Wes Goodwin Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State 21 Khalil Barnes ATH Bogart, GA 6'1" 185 3 0.8828 Mickey Conn ND, Wake 35 Markus Dixon TE Warminster, PA 6'4" 230 3 0.8778 Cincinnati, BC, 26 Shelton Lewis CB Stockbridge, GA 5'11" 180 3 0.8764 Mike Reed Arky, UNC, Pitt 103 Tyler Brown WR Greenville, SC 5'11" 170 3 0.8736 Tyler Grisham Minnesota 111 Misun Kelley CB Central, SC 5'10" 170 3 0.8664 Tyler Grisham VT 87 Jarvis Green RB Irmo, SC 5'10" 192 3 0.8631 C.J. Spiller App State 64 Jamarius Haynes RB Roanoke, AL 6'0" 185 3 0.8631 CJ Spiller Georgia Tech, Wash State 100

This class has an average star ranking of 3.77 and an average player rating of .9089 (We counted Jamarius Haynes as a 3 star with the same rating as Jarvis Green since the 247 Composite doesn’t have Haynes listed) . We will show the data later, but this is one of the better classes rating wise in the last few years and a big improvement on last year’s rating of 3.45. Unsurprisingly the player rating is also up, .9089 from .8570 last year. All of this leads to a Blue Chip Ratio of 73% for the Class of 2023.

Clemson Recruiting History Year Average Stars Average Rating Total Commits Year Average Stars Average Rating Total Commits 2023 3.77 0.9089 26 2022 3.45 0.857 20 2021 4.05 0.9403 19 2020 3.96 0.934 21 2019 3.5 0.9 28 2018 4 0.93 17 2017 3.86 0.92 14 2016 3.55 0.83 20 2015 3.52 0.89 26 2014 3.47 0.88 20 2013 3.5 0.89 23 2012 3.5 0.9 21 2011 3.36 0.87 30

Now when we look at what the overall Blue Chip Ratio of the 2023 Roster is, Clemson makes a huge jump up to 72%. The important caveat here though is that this is a 4 year rolling count of recruiting numbers. It does not account for transfers out of Clemson, walk ons awarded scholarship, or try to determine who has left early, redshirted, etc.

But this is the highest ratio we’ve seen at Clemson, ever. A good 5% higher than the previous high in 2021. Granted we saw how that season turned out, so it is a reminder that the Blue Chip Ratio is just a starting point. It shows us how much talent is there, but the players have to execute and more importantly the staff still has to actually coach them up.

Now when we look at the position breakdown, a lot of our complaints about position performance tend to show up in the recruiting numbers. It does show that talent is critical to performance.

Clemson Rankings by Position Position 5 Star Players 4 Star Players 3 Star Players Position 5 Star Players 4 Star Players 3 Star Players QB 2 1 1 RB 2 1 3 WR 0 8 4 TE 0 2 3 OL 1 12 2 DL 4 11 1 LB 2 6 1 CB 0 6 3 S 0 6 4 Total 12 52 22

You look at it, Clemson has no 5 star players at WR, CB, and S over the last 4 years. And while some of the guys at these positions are great, we don’t quite have the studs from years past. But you look at the defensive line, linebacker, and running back you get to see where the Tigers really have talent and the performance to match.

Another interesting one is the OL. We talk a lot about the problems along the OL, but we are getting the talent. Or at least what everyone thinks is talent. We’ve discussed it before, but OL is the hardest position to project coming out of HS, which makes it hard to say high rankings are definitely going to equate to performance. I am comfortable in saying that the onus is now on Thomas Austin to convert that potential into performance though.

All of this is a long winded way to say Clemson continues to recruit well. There are always areas we’ll be concerned about, like the OL, did we meet needs, etc. But at a team level the Tigers continue to do well. The key is converting that talent into performance on the field. That’s where the Tigers haven’t quite gotten it done, hopefully 2023 will be better.