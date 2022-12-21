Early Signing Period Primer & Open Thread

It is fair to say last year was a bit exciting for Clemson on Early Signing Day. The departure of Tony Elliott and Brent Venables led to some last minute excitement, unfortunately not in Clemson’s favor. This year things should be a lot more sedate. The Tigers have 25 commits we expect to see sign today, and only one uncommitted player the team is waiting on.

Jamarius Haynes out of Roanoke, AL, will be committing today. Last week he was publicly telling everyone he planned to commit in February, in part due to his HS being out for winter break on December 21st, however that has changed as of Monday. Haynes has gone from an unknown to a player getting several looks this fall. After his visit against Syracuse the Tigers were his first offer.

Haynes committing to the Tigers would make this the largest class since 2019, when the Tigers signed 28 players. This would continue the trend of having a larger than normal class followed by 3 smaller classes to varying degrees. Oh and for those of you wondering what this means for the Transfer Portal, nothing great. Assuming all current senior depart, and do not use a redshirt or graduate year, the Tigers will be at 80 or 81 scholarship players. We’ll leave bets open in the comments for anyone to guess what that means. But we will be covering the scholarship numbers later on this week.

With the rest of the class, chances are a good number of players will already send in their Letter of Intent before we are up. And Dabo is usually having his press conference about the class in early afternoon. The expectation is that will happen once again.

You can check in on the official state of the class today on the official Clemson site.

Join us in the comments to discuss signing day, hopefully it won’t be too exciting.