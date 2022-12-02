Current Odds for Clemson vs. UNC: ACC Championship Game

The ACC Championship Game is set to kickoff on Saturday night (8pm EST, ABC) between the Clemson Tigers (10-2) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3), and we’ve got all your betting odds for the contest.

The Tigers are currently listed as 7.5 point favorites over the Tar Heels, according to DraftKings. The total over/under is currently listed at 63.5 points, and the moneyline’s are listed at -305 (Clemson) and +255 (UNC).

This is the second time Clemson and UNC gear up to compete in the championship during the playoff era, as the Tigers edged the Heels in 2015 en route to a College Football Playoff berth. The two teams are facing off for the first time since 2019, when Clemson escaped with a 21-20 win over UNC in Chapel Hill.

The Tigers lead the all-time series record 38-19-1, and currently ride a four-game win streak over the Heels heading into Saturday’s contest.

The ACC title game wraps up an exciting weekend of championship games across the FBS schedule, all of which have major College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game implications.

The action gets started Friday night when No. 11 Utah takes on No. 4 USC (-3) in the Pac-12 Championship Game at 8 p.m. on FOX. The Trojans can clinch their spot in the playoff if they are able to avenge their lone loss on the season.

On Saturday, the Big 12 kicks things off with No. 10 Kansas State and No. 3 TCU (-2.5) at noon in Dallas, TX. The Horned Frogs can clinch their playoff spot with a win over the Wildcats. Following the Big 12, the SEC Championship gets under way at 4 p.m. on CBS between No. 14 LSU and No. 1 Georgia (-17.5). The Dawgs have most likely clinched their playoff berth already, but they will want to achieve what they could not during their national title run last year: win the SEC.

Also kicking off at 4 p.m. is the American Athletic title game, where NY6 implications are on the line between No. 22 UCF and No. 18 Tulane (-3.5). The Green Wave are seeking their first conference championship since the 1998 season (Clemson fans may remember the young head coach who led the Green Wave that season).

Wrapping up the weekend alongside the ACC is the Big Ten title game, which pits Purdue against No. 2 Michigan (-17). The Wolverines are in the same boat as Georgia — Michigan will be in the playoff.

Championship weekend is set to be another explosive weekend on the schedule as the sport looks ahead to the official implementation of a 12-team playoff, in 2024 announced by the CFP committee on Thursday. The final College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released on Sunday afternoon.

*Odds/lines are subject to change. Terms and conditions apply. See draftkings.com/Sportsbook for details.