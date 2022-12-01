College Football Playoff Will Expand to 12 Teams In 2024

According to their official website, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers agreed Thursday to expand the four-spot playing field to 12 teams beginning in 2024. The much-discussed playoff was originally scheduled to expand in 2026, but will now be arriving two years earlier than expected.

Fans have long discussed the pros and cons of a larger playoff, with most falling on one of two sides of the debate. Those in favor of an expanded format have claimed it will allow for more exciting matchups and will offer smaller schools a clear path to playing for a national championship. Those who are against expansion cite a bloated playoff field and a less meaningful regular season.

The first round of the 2024 playoffs will take place the week of December 21st, with exact dates to come. This may mean the committee will plan a Friday night or even Thursday night playoff game to fit all four opening games in that weekend.

The top four ranked conference champions will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs, while the next four highest-seeded teams will have the opportunity to host their round either at their home stadium or at another site chosen by the host team.

Personally, I think this is a great move for college football. While some may be quick to point out that with an expanded playoff field teams like Ohio State, Alabama, and UGA are almost guaranteed to get in each year, more playoff spots also mean more room for teams who may have stumbled early on but recovered to play their best football late in the season.

Plus, it’s not as though the playoffs have exactly been very close with the current format anyway:

Every single year has featured at least one blowout, most years two. A larger playoff field will almost certainly lend to some exciting matchups, regardless of who wins it all in the end. Imagine a Florida football team having to travel for their playoff game in Madison, WI in December - that is must-see football.

What do you think? Are you in favor of this expanded playoff or do you prefer the four-team format? Perhaps you even wish we still had the BCS. Let us know in the comments!