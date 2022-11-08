College Football Playoff Rankings: How to Watch Tuesday’s Show

It was a wild day for college football this past weekend, with a number of ranked teams suffering losses. These upsets will certainly lead to lots of movement in the second round of the selection committee's rankings, which are set to release tonight.

Clemson suffered its first loss of the season at South Bend, producing an ugly blemish in an otherwise perfect record so far. Dabo’s team can still make the College Football Playoff, but it’s going to be a long shot for the 8-1 Tigers, who now must win out and will need multiple contenders ahead of them to stumble in the coming weeks.

Tennessee, the debut #1 team in the playoff rankings, got lost between the hedges at Georgia and gave the Bulldogs full control of the top seed. The Vols are certainly not eliminated from playoff contention, but their best season in over a decade has taken a slight hit now.

Perennial contender Alabama also fell in Baton Rouge to Brian Kelly’s squad, meaning the Crimson Tide are likely out of the playoffs for only the second time since its inception in 2014 (their other absence came in 2019).

You can watch the rankings show tonight at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN, or you can stream it online or on the ESPN app. This will be the second of six CFP ranking reveal shows, the last of which will be on Sunday, December 4th.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson now has the tenth-best odds to win the National Championship at +1500. Despite the ugly loss to Notre Dame, the Tigers are currently favored by -7 to win at home against the surging Louisville Cardinals, who have won four straight games.

After a chaotic weekend of football, UGA currently has the best odds of any team to win the 2022 CFP at +100. Ohio State is right behind the Bulldogs at +200, followed by Michigan at +800 and Tennessee at +1600. Despite being the only other unbeaten FBS team remaining, TCU is sitting at +4000, behind one-loss Oregon at +2500.

How far do you think our Tigers will fall in this week’s playoff rankings? Let us know below, and be sure to place your bets for this year’s playoff hunt over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

