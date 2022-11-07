Clemson Basketball to Open Season Monday Night vs. The Citadel

Time: 7:00pm

Channel: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum - Clemson, SC

The Clemson basketball season begins Monday night when they host The Citadel Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are coming off a 13-18 season and enter the year with a new coach — Ed Conroy. From 2006-07 to 2010-11, Coach Conroy was the head coach at The Citadel. After four seasons he left for Tulane where he was the head coach for six seasons. From 2016-17 through last year he was an assistant at Minnesota and then Vanderbilt. Now he has come full circle and is returning to The Citadel.

It may take a while to turn things around though. The pre-season coaches and media poll place The Citadel at ninth in the Southern Conference. KenPom projects them to go 12-19, ranks them as the 267th best team in the country, and gives them a 5% chance to upset Clemson.

Rather than digging into The Citadel’s roster and laying out keys to a game that should be won by 15+ points, I’ll instead share a few things we will hope to see from Clemson.