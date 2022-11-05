Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Online Streaming

After a perfectly timed bye week Clemson is back in action tonight. This week the Tigers head up to South Bend for another evening showdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. For Clemson fans this will finally be an opportunity to visit one of the historic stadiums in college football. Last time the Tigers headed to South Bend, COVID policies prevented fans from making the journey.

Of course last time the Tigers were in South Bend we saw a certain true freshman QB have an absolute game. The stat line was 29/44 for 439 yards and 2 TDs passing. Oh and rushing TD on 13 attempts as well. Yes, the Tigers lost, but if DJ has another game like that the Tigers will win tonight.

The defense is going to have to stop the run. The Tigers are 7th in the country in rushing yards per attempt this year and they may need to exceed that. Notre Dame’s success this year is predicated on how well they run the ball. Without the run game Drew Pyne has really struggled to make things happen in the passing game.

And of course we’ll all be looking to see if Clemson can put a complete game together on both sides of the ball. The Tigers have always done enough to win, but in this road environment the Tigers may need to put it all together to get a victory.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame How To Watch

Kickoff: 7:30pm EST

TV: NBC

As always join us below in the comments for this one, it should be fun.