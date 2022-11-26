Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: TV Schedule, How To Watch, Online Streaming

The Tigers have completed ACC play, we have all eaten some turkey, and now it is time to kick some Chickens. The South Carolina Gamecocks return to Death Valley as the Tigers look to continue their streak against them.

Today is an opportunity to cross another goal off the team list. “Win the State is always #3 and one the Tigers have earned for 7 games running.

The Gamecocks are once again bowl eligible this year, though the preseason optimism has given way to a more realistic performance. That said the Gamecocks can be dangerous, especially if Clemson decides to be complacent or they just flat out don’t show up.

As we mentioned last week, everything is all about building to next week. Take care of business in an efficient manner and improve on the performance from last week.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Kickoff Info

Kickoff: 12:00pm EST

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN

As always join us in the comments for this one.