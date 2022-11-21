Clemson Basketball Preview: Loyola Maryland

The Clemson men’s basketball team looks to cap off a three-game home stand on Monday night against Loyola Maryland in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers are riding a two-game win streak after knocking off USC-Upstate and Bellarmine last week. Clemson enters tonight’s contest 3-1 overall and looking for a much-needed win before heading into a tougher part of the schedule.

Clemson has been fueled in part by junior guard Chase Hunter, who is averaging 17.8 points per game and 5.8 assists per game, both team highs. The Tigers have also leaned on graduate forward Hunter Tyson and junior forward PJ Hall, who are averaging 12 and 12.7 PPG, respectively. Clemson has also gotten a nice boost from grad transfer Brevin Galloway, who’s averaging about 13 PPG so far.

Loyola Maryland enters the game with a 2-2 record and will begin a four-game road stretch tonight in LJC. The Greyhounds return 13 players from last year’s squad, including three graduate players. Loyola is led by Jaylin Andrews (13.8 PPG) and Kenneth Jones (12.3 PPG).

Monday night’s game will be the first matchup between these two programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.