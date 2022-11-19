Clemson Tigers vs. Miami Hurricanes: TV Schedule, How To Watch, Online Streaming

With Clemson’s spot in the ACC Championship game secured the Tigers have an opportunity today to end the season undefeated in ACC play. The Miami Hurricanes are coming to town with first year coach Mario Cristobal and a familiar face at defensive coordinator, Kevin Steele.

The goal for this one is simple, build on last week. The offense ran the ball well, but the passing game wasn’t quite what we need. Looking towards Charlotte, the Tigers need to build DJ’s confidence back up. Improve his accuracy for a potential shootout and maybe some of the receivers can work on getting open.

Defense has to be about gap integrity and tackling. Those two things are going to be critical for the Tigers. Some pressure would also be nice.

Clemson vs. Miami Kickoff Info

Kickoff: 3:30pm EST

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN

As always join us in the comments for this one.