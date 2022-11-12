Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Online Streaming

So has everyone recovered from last week? Saturday sucked, and this week the Tigers need to bounce back and continue the march to Charlotte. Everything except an undefeated season is still on the table, but the Tigers can’t let Notre Dame beat them twice.

The Cardinals are coming into this one red hot. They’ve won 4 games in a row and Scott Satterfield is no longer on the hot seat. Louisville has beaten Pitt, Wake Forest, and Virginia during this stretch and appears to be getting stronger each game.

On Louisville, let’s be simple, stop Malik Cunningham. He’s a talented QB and makes Louisville go. If the Tigers can stop him then the defense will be fine, especially in the run game. We don’t need a repeat of our run defense.

So let’s talk about DJ. It is fair to say his confidence has been shot ever since Syracuse. Can he get it back, we will see. Without it the offense looks bad, especially if Clemson can’t run the ball. Hopefully Streeter is putting together a gameplan to build up his confidence so that our offense can execute like earlier in the season. And if it fails Streeter will need to remember that we have a running game. If he doesn’t, or if we need to throw the ball, will the staff let Cade run the full offense or not?

Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals Viewing Information

Kickoff: 3:30pm EST

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN

As always join us in the comments for this one, hopefully it will be better than last week.