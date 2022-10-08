Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Gamethread, How To Watch, TV Schedule

Clemson beats Wake Forest and NC State, now it is time for an easier game in Boston College. But as always the Tigers are going to have to be mentally strong to avoid a let down.

On offense it would be nice to see Clemson dominate for 4 quarters. NC State was a talented defense and Clemson struggled. It would be nice to cruise a bit. Maybe the Tigers can go up by 3-4 scores before the half and continue to dominate. Though Dabo likes BC so that may not happen. And if BC is able to throw the ball as well as they did last year it might be important to keep the offense humming.

As for the defense, it’d be nice to get everyone healthy for a game. I am curious to see what this defense can do at full strength, especially if earlier performances were truly growing pains. BC fans seemed to take heart in how the OL and run game improved for the Louisville game, let’s see what Clemson can do to disabuse that notion. If I had to pick I’d prefer to see the defense put together a complete game as opposed to the offense. That would be useful ahead of a trip to Florida State and an early November date against the Notre Fame Fighting Irish.

Clemson vs. Boston College - How To Watch

Kickoff: 7:30 pm EST

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN