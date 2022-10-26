STS Writers College Football Poll: Week 8

When the dust settled in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, records had been broken. Clemson has won 38 straight home games, the longest active streak in the nation, as well as the longest streak in ACC history. Elsewhere, Oregon won an important meeting in the PAC-12, making some wonder what the hell happened against Georgia to start the year. TCU keeps on winning, and another team joined UCLA in falling out of the AP Top 10 (looking at you Ole Miss). All told, it was an exciting, nerve-wracking weekend in college football. In other words, it was another beautiful Saturday. Let’s see how our writers view the Top 10 teams in the country after Week 8:

1. Ohio State

Last Week STS Poll: 2

Current AP Poll: 2

Avg. Rank @ STS: 1.67

Last Week: W vs. Iowa, 54-10

Ohio State handled business, making Iowa’s putrid offense appear as though they were late to their proms. I knew Iowa’s offense was bad, but my oh my, they are BAD. Credit to Ohio State for not looking ahead to a difficult road game in State College the next week. C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and 4 touchdowns, and the Buckeye defense forced six (6!) turnovers in this dismemberment. In my opinion, Penn State is not what everyone thinks they are, and the Buckeyes should continue to roll.

Next Up: @ #13 Penn State, 12:00 PM, FOX

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Jon has the Buckeyes at #5, the lowest they appear in any of our staff’s rankings

2. Georgia

Last Week STS Poll: 1

Current AP Poll: 1

Avg. Rank @ STS: 2.08

Last Week: IDLE

Georgia was on their bye this week before this year’s rendition of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” I personally would love to go to this game one time in my life, as hatred, tailgating, and Jacksonville sound like one interesting weekend. Florida is another team I am not particularly high on, and I anticipate the Bulldogs will absolutely roll this weekend.

Next Up: vs. Florida, 3:30 PM, CBS (Game in Jacksonville)

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Not much to look at, with every voter having the Bulldogs within their top 3

3. Tennessee

Last Week STS Poll: 3

Current AP Poll: 3

Avg. Rank @ STS: 2.67

Last Week: W vs. UT Martin, 65-24

Tennessee boat-raced an FCS opponent at home this weekend. I could go on about how Jaylin Hyatt had another great game, finishing with 7 receptions for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns. I could easily say Tennessee’s offense looks amazing. I could say Tennessee is hitting its stride before the two toughest games on its schedule. I could do all of these things. But I am not going to. Instead, because I can, I want to point out that the leading passer of the game was UT Martin’s Dresser Winn, who finished with 301 yards and 2 touchdowns. Why you may ask? 1. I love stirring the pot when it comes to making opposing fanbases angry. 2. It’s my article. 3. Dresser Winn is an awesome name, and he deserves a shoutout. Is Tennessee’s defense in trouble??? (No, see point 1).

Next Up: vs. #19 Kentucky, 7:00 PM, ESPN

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Ryan and Jon have the Vols as #1 in the country

4. Clemson

Last Week STS Poll: 4

Current AP Poll: 5

Avg. Rank @ STS: 4.00

Last Week: W vs. #14 Syracuse, 27-21

This game has stirred up a lot over the past couple of days, and I want to let some things out. FIRST: Clemson “storming the field” happens every week, it’s called “Gathering at the Paw,” and it’s a tradition win or lose that encourages Clemson fans to join the team on the field to sing the Alma Mater. If I see one more person complain about it I will lose my marbles. SECOND: The referees were awful the entire game. Syracuse was tackling the Clemson defensive line almost every play. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. hit Garret Schrader while he was still in bounds, and Cade Klubnik was hit when he was already out of bounds. Any other complaints? Syracuse is the most penalized team in the conference. THIRD: Syracuse is a good team! Clemson should not be penalized for winning a close game at home to a good, quality opponent. The national media claiming that Clemson wouldn’t finish better than third in the SEC or BIG Ten is outrageous (looking at you, Joel Klatt). Alright. Got that off my chest. Now to the game: Will Shipley is amazing, the defense looked smothering in the second half, and that was a hard-fought win, especially considering DJ didn’t play well. DJ is still the quarterback, and you could see Cade was having some trouble throwing the ball. Tiger fans everywhere, join me when I say this: RELAX, EXHALE. Thank God for the open date.

Next Up: IDLE

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: John has the Tigers at #6, the lowest they appear in our rankings

5. Michigan

Last Week STS Poll: 5

Current AP Poll: 4

Avg. Rank @ STS: 4.75

Last Week: IDLE

Michigan was able to spend the week getting ready for Michigan State. I sound like a broken record, but I don’t think Michigan State is good whatsoever, and I expect the Wolverines to pummel the Spartans.

Next Up: vs. Michigan State, 7:30 PM, ABC

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Drew has Michigan clocking in at #6, the only writer to have them that low.

6. Alabama

Last Week STS Poll: 6

Current AP Poll: 6

Avg. Rank @ STS: 6.67

Last Week: W vs. #24 Mississippi State, 30-6

Poor Mississippi State. They always seem to get Alabama the week after the Tide loses a game. Alabama relied on their defense and 2 Bryce Young touchdowns to blanket the Bulldogs. Mississippi State was on the verge of being shutout, but a last-second touchdown gave them their first touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014. This game is exactly what Alabama needed to do heading into their open date, and a timely loss by Ole Miss sets Alabama firmly in the mix for the SEC West. Alabama’s season comes down to its matchups with Ole Miss and LSU.

Next Up: IDLE

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Every voter had the Tide at either #6 or #7 this week

7. TCU

Last Week STS Poll: 8

Current AP Poll: 7

Avg. Rank @ STS: 6.75

Last Week: W vs. #17 Kansas State, 38-28

They just keep winning. Max Duggan threw for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns, Kendre Miller rushed for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Quentin Johnson caught a touchdown in TCU’s 18-point comeback win against a tough Kansas State team. Being the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12, TCU is setting itself up for serious playoff consideration. They might need some help in the form of teams ahead of them losing, but it can be done.

Next Up: @ West Virginia, 12:00 PM, ESPN

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Matt is not a believer of the Horned Frogs at all, being the only one to rank them outside the top 10 at #13

8. Oklahoma State

Last Week STS Poll: NR

Current AP Poll: 9

Avg. Rank @ STS: 8.92

Last Week: W vs. #20 Texas, 41-34

Oklahoma State won a critical shootout with Texas this weekend, with Spencer Sanders throwing for 391 yards and 2 touchdowns. This was a game that you feel Texas should have won. Quinn Ewers, who for weeks has shown his large potential, had a horrific game, going 19/49, with 3 interceptions. One has to think Texas wins this game if Ewers plays even a little better. Oklahoma State should not apologize for winning, however, and they have a strong chance of ending up in the Big 12 championship game. This week will be defining for them, as going to Kansas State is no easy matter. It’s simple, Cowboys. Win this game, or your season is over.

Next Up: @ #22 Kansas State, 3:30 PM, FOX

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: 3 of our voters had the Cowboys in double-digits, as myself and Jay had them ranked #10, and Jon had them at #11

9. Oregon

Last Week STS Poll: NR

Current AP Poll: 8

Avg. Rank @ STS: 9.25

Last Week: W vs. #9 UCLA, 45-30

I personally feel as though Oregon messed with my mind so much by losing to Georgia the way that they did. This week, behind 5 touchdowns from Bo Nix, Oregon put themselves on top of the PAC-12 by beating upstart UCLA. Looking ahead, Oregon does not play USC, and they only have one more currently ranked opponent on their schedule (at home vs. #14 Utah). Is this Oregon team different? Or are they going to lose a game to an unranked team late in the season again, killing the chances of the PAC-12 getting into the playoff? Who knows, but I am definitely interested in seeing it.

Next Up: @ California, 3:30 PM, FS1

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Alex had the Ducks come in at #13

10. Wake Forest

Last Week STS Poll: NR

Current AP Poll: T10

Avg. Rank @ STS: 9.67

Last Week: W vs. Boston College, 43-15

Wake has gone completely under the radar to secure a Top 10 ranking for the second straight year. Only losing to Clemson at home in 2OT, Wake has thrived with Sam Hartman, who passed for 313 yards and 5 touchdowns in a beatdown of Boston College this week. Unfortunately for Wake, the divisions are still in place this year in the ACC. I am sure they would love a rematch with the Tigers.

Next Up: @ Louisville, 3:30 PM, ACCN

Most Unique Writer’s Opinion: Brian and Drew had the Deacs at #12

What do you think of our rankings? Let us know in the comments!