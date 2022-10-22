Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread

I’m pretty sure the Clemson admin didn’t think Syracuse was this good when they decided today should be Homecoming. I’m also sure any of you who thought Syracuse were this good are liars. But the truth is Syracuse is good and undefeated and maybe the second best team in the ACC? We’ll find out more on that this afternoon.

All of us remember years of frustration at watching the Clemson defense running around at the last minute against Syracuse. With new Orange OC Robert Anae and Wes Goodwin helming our defense we’ll have to see if that continues. But even without that this Orange offense is good enough to cause Clemson fits, especially if the defense doesn’t bring the required intensity. Hopefully we’ll see the formerly injured guys round into better form coupled with better discipline, especially in the running game.

On offense we are once again going to be searching for a full 4 quarters. Despite good play over 2.5 quarters, Clemson still hasn’t put together a complete performance on offense outside of the Wake Forest game. That needs to happen today.

I’m ok with special teams performing like the FSU game. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a net positive for Clemson. Maybe a few more returns like that in the kicking game? Just a little bit better coverage if I can be greedy.

Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange

Kickoff: 12:00pm EST

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN

As always join us in the comments for this one.