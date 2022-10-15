Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles: TV Schedule, Online Streaming, How To Watch

We are back once again for a night game featuring Clemson. This evening our Tigers head down to the state of Florida for an annual rivalry game against FSU. The Seminoles seem have improved this year, even if they aren’t winning all the games the fanbase wants. Mike Norvell has the team headed in a better direction, but will it be enough tonight?

On offense, it would be nice to get a complete game. As nice as the NC State and BC games were, a full 4 quarters of decent offense would do wonders for everyone. That would really help with confidence and maybe even allow some younger guys to get snaps. Y’all can stop laughing, a man can dream.

I want y’all to close your eyes and imagine these words, “Full Strength Defensive Line” Yep, according to Dabo we’ll have the entire starting DL, and almost all of the starting defense. That’s a pretty big deal and we should see even an improvement over the win against BC. The pass defense has gotten better and better since the LA Tech/Wake Forest debacle and getting healthy should only continue that process.

Special teams... Well let’s just say that I like our blocking team a lot more than the receiving team. Will Taylor needs to be benched. The punt returns are ugly and there are too many muffs, even eliminating the ones that aren’t his fault.

Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles Kickoff Info

Kickoff: 7:30pm EST

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN

As always join us in the comments below, it should be fun