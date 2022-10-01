Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack: TV Schedule, Online Streaming, Live Gamethread

Clemson looks to avenge on of the more depressing loses from last season tonight as NC State makes the trek down from Raleigh. College GameDay is back in town for this one and Death Valley will be packed. Oh and Christian Wilkins is back to be the guest picker, what more could you really need?

It looks like the Tigers will be getting a few defensive players back from injury, but a few will still be out. All returns are welcome, but after last weekends traffic cone impersonation there is some concern, especially with the the weather from Hurricane Ian more or less missing Clemson. The passing games should be full go for both teams. Dabo said a few of the younger guys had the light go on this week about the importance of preparation and detail, hopefully it helps.

Clemson’s offense is going to have to build on the Wake Forest performance. The Tigers were great, but it was Wake Forest. We’ll see what DJ and company are able to do, but the NC State defense is physical and will be ready for a battle.

I guess I should just hope that special teams doesn’t do anything too offensive. Hard to hope for, but after some of the return game and coverage incidents we’ve seen I’m not going to ask for much.

As always join us in the comments below for this one, it should be fun

Clemson vs. NC State How To Watch

Kickoff: 7:30 pm EST

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN