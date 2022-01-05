Virginia Outlasts Clemson in Second Meeting

The Clemson Tigers almost pulled off the remarkable feat of seizing two wins against the Virginia Cavaliers in the same season, but fell short Tuesday night, 75-65. This is the first time Clemson and Virginia have split the season series with both teams winning road games since the 1976-77 season.

The Tigers and Cavs went back and forth with multiple lead changes and ties throughout the game. Virginia held just a one point lead with 5:34 remaining, but put together a game-sealing 15-6 run.

In the second half of play, the Tigers struggled finding an offensive rhythm, shooting just 36% from the field. Clemson managed to shoot a better percentage from three (36.4%), than from the floor in the second half.

Hunter Tyson, notched 15 points and nine rebounds, leading the team in both of those stats. Tyson only connected on one shot from deep, but put his offensive skill set on display, being more than just a shooter and creating his own shot on several occasions.

PJ Hall finished the game with 13 points, but struggled to find his post-presence. Hall shot an uncharacteristic 5-16 from the field, three of those five made shots were from behind the arc.

David Collins and Nick Honor were the only two other Tigers in double figures, with 14 and 11 respectively.

Clemson struggled to stop Jayden Gardner, who ended the game with 23 points. In the second half, Gardner notched 10 points, eight of those came from the charity strike.

This was the classic Clemson Basketball loss. A close game, up until the final five minutes where they let it slip away. A movie we have all seen way too many times.

Next up for the Tigers will be a date in Raleigh vs the NC State Wolfpack, Saturday afternoon at 12pm.