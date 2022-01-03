KJ Henry to Return for Another Year

KJ Henry definitely woke up feeling the cheesiest today. Clemson received some good news this morning with Henry tweeting out his intentions for the 2022 season:

On more trip around the sun ❕❕ pic.twitter.com/As72XdVen1 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 3, 2022

#5’s decision to return will help Clemson’s defense in a big way next season as it attempts to continue its defensive dominance. Henry finished the 2021 campaign with 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks (second among DE’s), and a forced fumble, including 3 tackles and a sack against Iowa State.

Henry’s experience and skill will likely anchor the defensive line opposite rising junior Myles Murphy next year. His return gives depth players more time to develop and accrue backup snaps. KJ Henry is also an established leader and personality for this Clemson team and will no doubt provide valuable guidance and morale for the players next season.

With Xavier Thomas likely leaving for the NFL, Henry’s staying is a big win for Clemson.

Bring on 2022!