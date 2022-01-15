Tigers Fail to Close Out Boston College

The Clemson Tigers have put their NCAA Tournaments hopes in even more jeopardy with an inexcusable loss to the Boston College Eagles, 70-68.

Things were going well early on for the Tigers. They got out to a 34-11 lead, the defense was forcing turnovers, and Al-Amir Dawes was unconscious with his shot.

In the first half, Clemson shot 39% from behind and arc and were 6-6 on free three attempts. The Boston College offense had been kept quiet for majority of the first half until they found a spark before halftime. The Tigers held a seven point lead heading into the break.

Al-Amir Dawes had 17 points at halftime, but did not score at all in the second half.

In the second half, Clemson made just one 3-pointer. The even more troubling stat from the second half is the fact the Tigers shot 2-8 from the foul line.

Boston College guard, Brevin Galloway, the brother of Clemson Football tightend, Braden Galloway, hit what would ultimately be the game-winner for the Eagles with 30 seconds left in the game. Galloway finished the night with 18 points.

David Collins played a good game, scoring 15 points, but the permanent stain on his performance will be the five missed free throws. Collins, with two seconds left in the game, went to the line. Missed the first free throw and committed a lane violation on the second to seal the game for the Eagles.

On the bright side, Naz Bohannon gave the Tigers some really good minutes, nine points, 12 rebounds, in his 19 minutes of action.

Makai Ashton-Langford poured it on Clemson, scoring 17 of his 19 in the second half. Ashton-Langford was 7-13 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds.

This distressing, putrid, dreadful, abysmal, woeful, lousy loss by the Tigers is a tough pill to swallow. Not getting the job done when holding a 23 point lead on one of the worst teams in the ACC is unacceptable. Boston College snapped a 13-game road losing streak with their victory in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Next up for the Tigers will be a trip to the Carrier Dome Tuesday for a date with the Syracuse Orange at 9pm. My expectations aren’t high.