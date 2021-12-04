Snap Count Review - Clemson vs. South Carolina

For all the talk this season surrounding Clemson and the “down year” this program is having, it sure is fitting to end the regular season with the first shutout of South Carolina in the series since 1989. With the 30-0 victory, Clemson finishes their schedule at a respectable 9-3, with all three losses coming to ranked opponents.

Clemson was focused throughout (albeit a bit hobbled on offense) and the game’s outcome was never truly in doubt. The defense was especially locked in and only allowed 75 yards in the first half, more than making up for the offense’s mostly slow day.

All snap counts come from the official Clemson report found here; numbers do not necessarily denote official plays, but rather non-special-team snaps.

Offensive Snaps Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count DJ Uiagalelei* QB 64 788 Will Shipley* RB 39 330 Phil Mafah RB 17 166 Kobe Pace RB 14 243 Darien Rencher RB 3 68 Beaux Collins* WR 53 406 Dacari Collins* WR 43 212 Will Swinney* WR 24 111 Ajou Ajou WR 15 236 Will Brown WR 12 77 Max May WR 5 33 Davis Allen* TE 44 474 Sage Ennis TE 17 195 Jake Briningstool TE 14 84 Luke Price TE 6 33 Walker Parks* OL 64 795 Mason Trotter* OL 64 450 Hunter Rayburn* OL 64 432 Jordan McFadden* OL 61 798 Will Putnam* OL 55 560 Marcus Tate OL 9 555 Bryn Tucker OL 3 66

DJ Uiagalelei (64 snaps) did enough to guide Clemson to a victory in Williams-Brice stadium, but the game was won more on the ground than through the air against the Gamecocks.

Will Shipley (39 snaps) had another stellar night, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown to lead the RB room. Phil Mafah (17 snaps) added 43 yards and a touchdown while Kobe Pace (14 snaps) gained 58 yards and a touchdown as well. Collectively, Clemson ran for 265 yards against an overwhelmed USC defensive line.

Seeing as DJU has thrown only 20 completions over the last two games, there haven’t been a lot of statistics to review with the wide receivers. For the second week in a row, The Collins Towers and Will Swinney were your starting receivers. Dacari (43 snaps) had a nice grab in the second quarter, but it was a mostly quiet night for this group otherwise.

The offensive line played one of the best games of the season, largely controlling the line of scrimmage and creating space for the RB’s to split the defense. With Putnam (55 snaps) continuing to hold his starting role now that he is healthy, Tate only saw 9 relief snaps.

Defensive Snaps Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count Myles Murphy* DE 44 507 KJ Henry* DE 41 316 Greg Williams DE 22 56 Kevin Swint DE 21 110 Ruke Orhorhoro* DT 34 465 Tyler Davis* DT 31 272 Etinosa Reuben DT 30 193 Payton Page DT 12 70 Darnell Jefferies DT 5 24 DeMonte Capehart DT 4 20 James Skalski* LB 54 682 Baylon Spector* LB 54 593 Trenton Simpson* LB 53 516 Barrett Carter LB 10 147 Jake Venables LB 10 30 Keith Maguire LB 8 58 Jeremiah Trotter LB 1 26 Mario Goodrich* CB 57 465 Andrew Booth* CB 44 509 Sheridan Jones CB 28 352 Nate Wiggins CB 21 130 Malcolm Greene CB 18 167 Fred Davis CB 6 128 Andrew Mukuba* S 50 473 Nolan Turner* S 49 558 Jalyn Philips S 28 288 RJ Mickens S 22 324 Tyler Venables S 17 236 Ray Thornton S 13 64

Murphy (44 snaps) and Henry (41 snaps) sealed the edge well, racking up two TFL and a sack, while Greg Williams saw a career high 22 snaps. Ruke Orhorhoro (34 snaps) and Tyler Davis (31 snaps) helped keep their opponent from reaching 50 rushing yards for a second straight week.

The real star of the night was Andrew Booth, who finished the game with this gaudy stat line after his 44 snaps:

Andrew Booth in coverage vs South Carolina



92.2 coverage grade

4 targets

0 catches allowed

2 INTs pic.twitter.com/eKSZ8qhWsd — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 28, 2021

For the season, Booth has 3 interceptions and 5 PD’s to go along with 35 tackles. Depending on whether or not he decides to play in Clemson’s bowl game, we may have seen the last of Booth in an Orange jersey.

Six different corners have logged at least 100 snaps, and although Goodrich (57 snaps) and Booth are likely both gone after this year, the depth has been cultivated effectively throughout the season. Paired with the stellar incoming class, the DB room should be a consistent strength for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Mukuba (50 snaps) is finishing his freshman campaign having been named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year:

At linebacker, the usual suspects tallied the majority of snaps, with Skalski, Spector, and Simpson paving the way. Kane Patterson, who elected to enter the transfer portal on Monday, did not see any snaps outside of special teams. The battle for two starting linebacker positions next season will be quite interesting to watch, and the competition should be wide open.

For as many injuries as the defense sustained throughout the year, to cap the regular season with a shutout at Carolina is as good as it gets. Here’s to winning a bowl game and keeping the ten-win season streak alive!