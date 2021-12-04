Snap Count Review - Clemson vs. South Carolina

For all the talk this season surrounding Clemson and the “down year” this program is having, it sure is fitting to end the regular season with the first shutout of South Carolina in the series since 1989. With the 30-0 victory, Clemson finishes their schedule at a respectable 9-3, with all three losses coming to ranked opponents.
Clemson was focused throughout (albeit a bit hobbled on offense) and the game’s outcome was never truly in doubt. The defense was especially locked in and only allowed 75 yards in the first half, more than making up for the offense’s mostly slow day.
All snap counts come from the official Clemson report found here; numbers do not necessarily denote official plays, but rather non-special-team snaps.
Offensive Snaps
|Player Name (* indicates start)
|Position
|Game Snap Count
|Season Snap Count
|Player Name (* indicates start)
|Position
|Game Snap Count
|Season Snap Count
|DJ Uiagalelei*
|QB
|64
|788
|Will Shipley*
|RB
|39
|330
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|17
|166
|Kobe Pace
|RB
|14
|243
|Darien Rencher
|RB
|3
|68
|Beaux Collins*
|WR
|53
|406
|Dacari Collins*
|WR
|43
|212
|Will Swinney*
|WR
|24
|111
|Ajou Ajou
|WR
|15
|236
|Will Brown
|WR
|12
|77
|Max May
|WR
|5
|33
|Davis Allen*
|TE
|44
|474
|Sage Ennis
|TE
|17
|195
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|14
|84
|Luke Price
|TE
|6
|33
|Walker Parks*
|OL
|64
|795
|Mason Trotter*
|OL
|64
|450
|Hunter Rayburn*
|OL
|64
|432
|Jordan McFadden*
|OL
|61
|798
|Will Putnam*
|OL
|55
|560
|Marcus Tate
|OL
|9
|555
|Bryn Tucker
|OL
|3
|66
DJ Uiagalelei (64 snaps) did enough to guide Clemson to a victory in Williams-Brice stadium, but the game was won more on the ground than through the air against the Gamecocks.
Will Shipley (39 snaps) had another stellar night, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown to lead the RB room. Phil Mafah (17 snaps) added 43 yards and a touchdown while Kobe Pace (14 snaps) gained 58 yards and a touchdown as well. Collectively, Clemson ran for 265 yards against an overwhelmed USC defensive line.
Seeing as DJU has thrown only 20 completions over the last two games, there haven’t been a lot of statistics to review with the wide receivers. For the second week in a row, The Collins Towers and Will Swinney were your starting receivers. Dacari (43 snaps) had a nice grab in the second quarter, but it was a mostly quiet night for this group otherwise.
The offensive line played one of the best games of the season, largely controlling the line of scrimmage and creating space for the RB’s to split the defense. With Putnam (55 snaps) continuing to hold his starting role now that he is healthy, Tate only saw 9 relief snaps.
Defensive Snaps
|Player Name (* indicates start)
|Position
|Game Snap Count
|Season Snap Count
|Player Name (* indicates start)
|Position
|Game Snap Count
|Season Snap Count
|Myles Murphy*
|DE
|44
|507
|KJ Henry*
|DE
|41
|316
|Greg Williams
|DE
|22
|56
|Kevin Swint
|DE
|21
|110
|Ruke Orhorhoro*
|DT
|34
|465
|Tyler Davis*
|DT
|31
|272
|Etinosa Reuben
|DT
|30
|193
|Payton Page
|DT
|12
|70
|Darnell Jefferies
|DT
|5
|24
|DeMonte Capehart
|DT
|4
|20
|James Skalski*
|LB
|54
|682
|Baylon Spector*
|LB
|54
|593
|Trenton Simpson*
|LB
|53
|516
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|10
|147
|Jake Venables
|LB
|10
|30
|Keith Maguire
|LB
|8
|58
|Jeremiah Trotter
|LB
|1
|26
|Mario Goodrich*
|CB
|57
|465
|Andrew Booth*
|CB
|44
|509
|Sheridan Jones
|CB
|28
|352
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|21
|130
|Malcolm Greene
|CB
|18
|167
|Fred Davis
|CB
|6
|128
|Andrew Mukuba*
|S
|50
|473
|Nolan Turner*
|S
|49
|558
|Jalyn Philips
|S
|28
|288
|RJ Mickens
|S
|22
|324
|Tyler Venables
|S
|17
|236
Murphy (44 snaps) and Henry (41 snaps) sealed the edge well, racking up two TFL and a sack, while Greg Williams saw a career high 22 snaps. Ruke Orhorhoro (34 snaps) and Tyler Davis (31 snaps) helped keep their opponent from reaching 50 rushing yards for a second straight week.
The real star of the night was Andrew Booth, who finished the game with this gaudy stat line after his 44 snaps:
Andrew Booth in coverage vs South Carolina— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 28, 2021
92.2 coverage grade
4 targets
0 catches allowed
2 INTs pic.twitter.com/eKSZ8qhWsd
For the season, Booth has 3 interceptions and 5 PD’s to go along with 35 tackles. Depending on whether or not he decides to play in Clemson’s bowl game, we may have seen the last of Booth in an Orange jersey.
Six different corners have logged at least 100 snaps, and although Goodrich (57 snaps) and Booth are likely both gone after this year, the depth has been cultivated effectively throughout the season. Paired with the stellar incoming class, the DB room should be a consistent strength for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, Mukuba (50 snaps) is finishing his freshman campaign having been named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year:
ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year:@ClemsonFB's @Andrewmukuba2 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/BPYiZBQefc— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 1, 2021
At linebacker, the usual suspects tallied the majority of snaps, with Skalski, Spector, and Simpson paving the way. Kane Patterson, who elected to enter the transfer portal on Monday, did not see any snaps outside of special teams. The battle for two starting linebacker positions next season will be quite interesting to watch, and the competition should be wide open.
For as many injuries as the defense sustained throughout the year, to cap the regular season with a shutout at Carolina is as good as it gets. Here’s to winning a bowl game and keeping the ten-win season streak alive!
