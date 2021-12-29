Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Online Streaming

Clemson is in Orlando for the first time in a few years to take on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. And the last few weeks have turned what might have been a ho-hum affair for Clemson fans into something worth watching. The departure of Brent Venables and Tony Elliott gives us an opportunity to see new OC Brandon Streeter and new co-DCs Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn in action.

We also have an opportunity to se a healthier Clemson Tigers team. DJ’s knee should be feeling better and it is possible we may have 3 health yand functioning wide receivers. There will still be several absences, but this is probably the healthiest the team has been since the first few weeks of the season.

Kickoff: 5:45pm EST

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Radio: ESPN Radio

Radio Announcers: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Kris Budden

DraftKings Spread: Clemson -1

DraftKings O/U: 44

After starting the season abysmally against the spread, Clemson appears to have found their groove, plus picking Clemson means you think they’ll cover. I do have a hard time taking the over on this one, unless Clemson finds a miracle cure on offense.

Disclaimer: Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.