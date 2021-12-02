ACC Power Rankings: Still Thankful

Tier 1

Pitt (10-2) NC State (9-3) Clemson (9-3) Wake (10-2)

Clemson shut the Gamecocks out, which isn’t actually as common as one would think. I mean usually they at least squeak out a sad field goal or something. Noted offensive genius Will Muschamp never was shut out by Clemson, and those were Clemson defenses that weren’t ravaged by injuries and being held together with duct tape. They got a real special one in Beamer, it appears.

North Carolina blew a lead an extremely brutal fashion, and I say that as a Falcons fan who knows a thing or 7 about blowing leads. It was all for naught though, as Wake absolutely crushed a flu ridden BC team. So no ACC championship for the Tigers this season, but a solid bowl win helps keep the train on the track and springboards us into 2022.

Tier 2

5. Miami (7-5)

6. Louisville (6-6)

7. Virginia Tech (6-6)

8. Virginia (6-6)

9. Boston College (6-6)

Virginia Tech beat rival Virginia, which isn’t particularly a big deal in my world except for this happening.

What an amazing second half by our defense! Seeing The Governor and J Williams holding that cup was so worth the 10 years that game took off my life @SonsofSatVT pic.twitter.com/yFP95L9BHG — michael hudson (@the_ginga_ninja) November 28, 2021

Yeah, that is former Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams DRINKING FIREBALL from the Commonwealth Cup. The Palmetto Bowl trophy is all good and fine, but I think we really missed the mark by not having a trophy the players could drink booze from.

Tier 3

10. Florida State (5-7)

11. North Carolina (6-6)

12 Syracuse (6-6)

13. Georgia Tech (3-9)

14. Duke (3-9)

As expected, UGA wrecked Tech to stay undefeated and keep Tech a 3 wins for the 3rd straight year. Geoff Collins let some of his staff go, which makes sense because I imagine his seat is getting hotter than Varsity onion rings in the deep fryer. Tech has to figure something out, but there’s institutional issues that are hurting the program. I know the school doesn’t seem to prioritize athletics as much as others, but it makes no sense for a P5, large state school in Atlanta freaking Georgia to be this bad, and be in such a different league than their rivals.

In other news Duke and David Cutcliffe have parted ways, and oh hey, he would be a good analyst, Dabo, and also has a relationship with the Mannings, yeah let’s hire him now please.