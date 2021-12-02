Ray Thornton III Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt sophomore from Phenix City, AL has decided to transfer out of the Clemson program.

Thornton is the second safety to leave this season, following in the footsteps of Joseph Charleston who departed in October. Rated as the 49th overall safety and the 23rd best player out of Alabama, Thornton was a three-star prospect.

Entering the 2021 season, Thornton had amassed 17 career tackles and a pass breakup over 15 different games. With only 74 snaps on the year, Thornton’s absence will be seen mostly in the depth chart, if at all. Here is how the safety room looks now:

Safety Stats Player Name Total Snaps Tackles Sacks PD Interceptions Player Name Total Snaps Tackles Sacks PD Interceptions Nolan Turner 608 45 1 0 1 Andrew Mukuba 523 46 1 6 0 RJ Mickens 328 29 0 0 2 Jalyn Phillips 302 22 0 0 0 Tyler Venables 245 24 1 2 1 Ray Thornton III 74 6 0 1 0 Joseph Charleston 66 6 0 0 0 Carson Donnelly 17 4 0 1 0

The more interesting development from this news is how the scholarships will be allotted for the 2022 class. Numbers are always a volatile factor to manage and this season’s transfers have created several spots that can and should be given to potential contributors for the future.

As always, we wish Ray the best with his future academic and athletic endeavors.