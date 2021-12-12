Clemson Soccer National Championship: Live Thread and How to Watch

While we’re all reeling from the announcements from Clemson football, Clemson fútbol defeated Notre Dame in PKs on Friday night to set up a championship matchup with the Washington Huskies, who topped Georgetown. Clemson’s goalkeeper George Marks put on another brilliant performance to lead the Tigers to a win.

Clemson soccer is hunting for its third national title. The Tigers won in 1984 and 1987. In 2015 Clemson played in the championship game but fell to Stanford.

Game: Clemson vs Washington

Time: 2:00 PM

Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN App

Live Stats: Clemsontigers.com

Feel free to spend the afternoon with us hollering as we watch the Tigers go for another national championship.