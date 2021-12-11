Ajou Ajou Enters Transfer Portal

A ninth Clemson player has now entered the transfer portal with Ajou Ajou deciding to leave the program today.

Ajou started two games this season and tallied a modest 236 snaps while starting two games in the middle of the season. He only produced six catches for 73 yards in 2021 and will leave Clemson with a total of eight receptions, 114 yards, and one touchdown.

Ajou hails from Alberta, Canada, and was considered a bit of a project recruit when he committed to the Tigers back in 2019. He had yet to play a snap on American soil and was mostly prized for his potential given his frame and athletic ability more than his production or history to that point.

STS writer QuackingTiger had this to say about Ajou when he committed back in 2019:

He is new to football, having been a basketball player in Canada, and will need time to learn the intricacies of playing wide receiver, but he has all the physical tools to be a top flight receiver. His arms are really long, but not just lanky—he has some thickness. I could see him growing into a TE down the road if he outgrows wide receiver, or even a Safety.

Although he only had two receptions his freshman year, one of them was this TD catch-and-run that gave many fans hope that he could be a larger piece of the offense in 2021. Sadly, the game still hadn’t seemed to slow down enough for Ajou this year, and he was passed on the depth chart by the Collins freshmen midway through the season.

With his departure, here is how the remaining WR room looks heading into the bowl game against Iowa State:

WR Stats Player Name Snaps Receptions Yards Average TD's Player Name Snaps Receptions Yards Average TD's Justyn Ross 471 46 514 11.2 3 Joseph Ngata 395 23 438 19 1 Beax Collins 406 28 387 13.8 3 Dacari Collins 212 10 165 16.5 0 Ajou Ajou 236 6 73 12.2 0 EJ Williams 250 9 66 7.3 0 Will Brown 77 2 38 19 0 Max May 33 1 32 32 0 Frank Ladson 137 4 19 4.8 0 Will Swinney 111 6 16 2.7 0 Troy Stellato 23 2 15 7.5 0

We wish Ajou Ajou the best with his future football career and hope he finds success wherever he lands next.