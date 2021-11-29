Kane Patterson Enters Transfer Portal

For the fifth time this season, Clemson will say goodbye to another player entering the transfer portal. Kane Patterson is leaving the team with two years of eligibility left to pursue playing time elsewhere.

The junior out of Nashville, TN was mostly a depth player during his tenure at Clemson, seeing little playing time behind the starters in his three seasons. Patterson was a former four-star recruit and was in line to vie for a starting position next year with Spector and Skalski both moving on.

QuackingTiger said this about Patterson in his season preview of Clemson linebackers:

One of the first off the bench (apart from Carter in certain packages) is likely Kane Patterson. Kane has elevated to first off the bench at the end of camp. He has added a bit more bulk and weighed in at 234. As a junior Kane got the nod over the other players in his class, avoiding a redshirt year. He logged 138 snaps last season (just over 200 for his career) with 23 tackles, two for loss, and an interception (7 tackles against Ohio State). Patterson probably gets to 150 snaps but will have to remain patient with the numbers and players vying for coveted snaps.

Unfortunately for Patterson, before the last game of the regular season against South Carolina, #17 had not even cleared 50 snaps and had just five tackles on the year. He will end his career at Clemson with 30 tackles, 3 TFL, and an interception.

As with each transfer this season, Patterson’s departure only adds to the growing question of whether Dabo will utilize the transfer portal this off-season. While Clemson is equipped to replace Patterson in the linebacker room, his scholarship will now be available either for a transfer or another signee come next February.

We here at STS wish Patterson the best with his football career and hope he succeeds wherever he plays.