Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How To Watch, Online Streaming, Live Gamethread

So the season comes down to this, Win the State is always one of Dabo’s 5 goals for the season and tonight Clemson has an opportunity to cross of their first goal of the season. Despite this being a down year for Clemson the Tigers should still win this one, even with all the rivalry craziness that we’ve seen before.

That said, if the Gamecocks are going to end the streak this would be a good year for them to do it. Under Shane Beamer the Gamecocks are bowl eligible and look much more competent than we’ve seen in several years.

Plus at the rate we go through wide receivers it is possible our passing game will become a 404 File Not Found error sooner rather than later.

Game: Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30pm EST

Channel: SEC Network

Streaming: SEC Sports

Radio (If you’re in Greenville): WESC 92.5 FM or WCCP 105.5 FM

As always join us in the comments below to discuss this one.