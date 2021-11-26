Tigers Glide Past Charleston Southern

The Clemson Tigers took care of business Friday afternoon, defeating Charleston Southern 91-59. The Tigers broke 90 points for just the second time all season and had four players in double figures. Clemson is now 5-2 this season, this win against the Buccaneers snapped a two-game losing skid.

Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes led the charge for the Tigers offensively. Honor, who has had the hot hand all season long, did not lose his stride this afternoon. Honor finished the game with 17 points, knocking down three 3-pointers. When Al-Amir Dawes is shooting efficiently, the Tigers offense has a much better flow to it. That was the case today, Dawes was 6-8 from the floor, knocking down three of his five 3-point attempts, finishing the afternoon with 16 points. Clemson was a +31 with both Honor and Dawes on the court.

PJ Hall only got 13 minutes of action today, but he made the most of it scoring 10 points. Hall is starting to understand the offense much better, as he has come into his own as an offensive threat. Draining four shots, including a 3-pointer made for a productive day from Hall.

Hunter Tyson got off to a hot start, making a 3-pointer to start off the game and scoring five points in the first 10 minutes, but only made one other field goal the rest of the game. Tyson earned himself nine points, but finished shooting 3-10 from the floor.

David Collins has been a defensive pest all season long, today he had three steals. Collins length and exquisite reaction time gives him elite defensive tools that have been very beneficial to the Tigers. Honor, who is also a great defender, had two steals this afternoon.

For the first time all season, Clemson had 30 bench points. Six players off the Tigers bench were on the scoresheet with Naz Bohannon leading the way notching 10 points. Parker Fox also got his first points of the season knocking down a 3-pointer in the final minutes of the game. With all the positives from the bench unit today, Chase Hunter is still struggling to find his shot. Hunter had two points today, 1-4 from the field. Hunter is now 1-11 in the last three games.

Clemson dominated the boards, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds, which led to 17 second chance points. The Tigers also had a remarkable 42 points in the paint.

For Charleston Southern, their leading scorer was Tahlik Chavez, with 14. Chavez made a pair of 3-pointers in each half and was a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

The Tigers will be looking for revenge in their next outing Tuesday night. They travel to Rutgers — the opponent who eliminated them from last year’s NCAA tournament. Clemson has just four non-conference games remaining on the schedule.