ACC Power Rankings: Wide A-Wake

Tier 1

1. Pitt (9-2)

2. NC State (8-3)

3. Clemson (8-3)

4. Wake (9-2)

5. Louisville (6-5)

A lot of this year may have looked like Clemson taking a little Tiger snooze, but man, did this team “Wake” up on Saturday. Clemson’s ACC title dreams are still on the table, although we’ll need BC and UNC’s help. In other games, Malik Cunningham did his best Lamar Jackson impersonation, leading Louisville to a 62-26 win on Thursday. Now, we have rivalry week to enjoy.

Tier 2

6. Florida State (5-6)

7. Boston College (6-5)

8. Virginia (6-5)

9. North Carolina (6-5)

10. Miami (6-5)

Don’t look now, but the Noles are a win against Florida away from bowl eligibility, and Florida is weaker than ever. We really could see FSU going from wanting to can Norvell in year two to him actually having a bit of momentum going into 2022.

Tier 3

11. Virginia Tech (5-6)

12. Syracuse (5-6)

13. Georgia Tech (3-8)

14. Duke (3-8)

Virginia Tech takes on UVA with lame turkey HC Justin Fuentes trying to go bowling one last time. Georgia Tech looked overwhelmed against Notre Dame. While I’m sure Geoff Collins will have the boys motivated, I don’t expect them to get much of anything done against Georgia’s defense.