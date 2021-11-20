Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: How To Watch, Online Streaming, Live Gamethread

After eating a slightly stale cupcake last week, Clemson closes out ACC play by hosting the Demon Deacons from Wake Forest. The Deacons are in the driver’s seat for the ACC Atlantic Division, but Clemson’s slim chance of returning to Charlotte rest on stopping this high powered offense, and scoring a few points themselves.

Somehow Clemson opened as a favorite in this game, I guess bettors are high on Clemson’s defense and think the offense can do just enough. Or something. We will have to see what happens, but you have to think this game won’t be quite as crazy as the Wake Forest - UNC game from a few weeks ago.

Game: Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 12:00pm EST

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio (If you’re in Greenville): WESC 92.5 FM or WCCP 105.5 FM

As always join us in the comments below to discuss this one.