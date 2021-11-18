ACC Power Rankings: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Tier 1

Wake Forest (9-1) Pitt (8-2) NC State (6-3) Clemson (7-3) Boston College (6-4)

Wake outlasted the Wolfpack to keep in the driver’s seat of the Atlantic. A division title is still in play for our Tigers who hobbled through a 44-7 dismantling of UConn. WFU is not particularly good at run defense, DJ Uiagelelei doesn’t look healthy, and Taisun Phommachahn is day-to-day. If I’m Dabo I’m texting with Paul Johnson this week and we’re running the ball. Phil Jurkovec is back for BC and breathing some life in them.

Tier 2

6. Virginia 6-4

7. Louisville (5-5)

8. Virginia Tech (5-5)

9. Florida State (4-6)

10. North Carolina (5-5)

FSU knocked off rival Miami. Virginia Tech rolled Duke but has decided to cut ties with Justin Fuentes. Watching Malik Cunningham cut up Duke Thursday night should be fun.

Tier 3

11. Miami (5-5)

12. Syracuse (5-5)

13. Georgia Tech (3-7)

14. Duke (3-7)

Yeah, it’s gross down here. Hopefully, Cuse decides to play out of their mind and help us out against NC State. Georgia Tech heads to Notre Dame, and that may be a game where Rudy gets in during the third quarter. Duke basketball plays Lafayette on Friday night. I’m choosing not to perceive Duke football.