ACC Power Rankings: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Tier 1
- Wake Forest (9-1)
- Pitt (8-2)
- NC State (6-3)
- Clemson (7-3)
- Boston College (6-4)
Wake outlasted the Wolfpack to keep in the driver’s seat of the Atlantic. A division title is still in play for our Tigers who hobbled through a 44-7 dismantling of UConn. WFU is not particularly good at run defense, DJ Uiagelelei doesn’t look healthy, and Taisun Phommachahn is day-to-day. If I’m Dabo I’m texting with Paul Johnson this week and we’re running the ball. Phil Jurkovec is back for BC and breathing some life in them.
Tier 2
6. Virginia 6-4
7. Louisville (5-5)
8. Virginia Tech (5-5)
9. Florida State (4-6)
10. North Carolina (5-5)
FSU knocked off rival Miami. Virginia Tech rolled Duke but has decided to cut ties with Justin Fuentes. Watching Malik Cunningham cut up Duke Thursday night should be fun.
Tier 3
11. Miami (5-5)
12. Syracuse (5-5)
13. Georgia Tech (3-7)
14. Duke (3-7)
Yeah, it’s gross down here. Hopefully, Cuse decides to play out of their mind and help us out against NC State. Georgia Tech heads to Notre Dame, and that may be a game where Rudy gets in during the third quarter. Duke basketball plays Lafayette on Friday night. I’m choosing not to perceive Duke football.
