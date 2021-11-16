Clemson Powers Past Bryant 93-70

After shaking off their uninspiring start to the season, the Clemson Tigers now find themselves 3-0 following a 93-70 win over the Bryant bulldogs on Monday night.

The Tigers offense came out firing from the opening tip, led by PJ Hall’s six points in the games first five minutes and had double digits on the board by the game’s first media timeout. Rather than slowing down, it was a sign of things to come throughout the game as the Tigers offense continued their torrid pace for the entire night.

In the end, all five Clemson starters finished with double figures, led by Hunter Tyson’s 20 points, and the team shot above 55% from both the field and beyond the arc. Nick Honor, Hall, Al-Amir Dawes and David Collins finished with 16, 14, 11 and 10 respectively.

Clemson’s domination over Bryant was not limited to the scoring column; they recorded a dozen more rebounds, six more assists and won the turnover battle. Still, the game wasn’t a runaway for the entire forty minutes.

After Clemson’s hot start, Bryant eventually clawed their way back in, forcing a tie at 28 on a Peter Kiss triple before Brownell was forced to call a timeout with just over seven minutes in the first half.

Bryant took the lead on their next possession but a triple from Tyson with 6:38 put Clemson up 31-30 and they never let up on the lead. The Tigers ended the half on a 21-10 run to bring a 51-40 lead into the break. Bryant never closed the margin to less than 12 in the second half and Clemson cruised to the win.

Next up for the Tigers is a matchup at Temple on Thursday night as they look to extend their hot start to 4-0.