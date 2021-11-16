Snap Count Review - Clemson vs. UConn

For only the second time all season, Clemson was able to play a significant number of backups, allowing a season-high 75 players to log snaps. Seven different players had their season debuts, as well as eleven players seeing action in their second game of the season.

While plenty of backups got to see the field on Saturday, the starters (on offense) did not exactly build confidence heading into a massive showdown with Wake Forest on the 20th. The offensive line looked out of sorts all day long, albeit with some heavy rotation, while DJU and the receivers failed to consistently connect outside of a few splash plays here and there.

Injuries certainly played a role in disrupting the starting lineup, but the performance against what is legitimately one of the worst programs in the country was hardly inspiring. Here’s hoping these snaps for depth players pay off in the form of rest and healing for the starters.

All snap counts come from the official Clemson report found here; numbers do not necessarily denote official plays, but rather non-special-team snaps.

Clemson Offensive Snaps Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count DJ Uiagalelei* QB 74 649 Hunter Helms QB 19 26 Billy Wiles QB 11 11 Taisun Phommachanh QB 4 43 Darien Rencher RB 51 65 Phil Mafah* RB 48 147 Ty Lucas RB 5 5 Beaux Collins* WR 56 280 Dacari Collins WR 54 99 EJ Williams* WR 37 250 Will Swinney WR 27 47 Will Brown WR 24 52 Drew Swinney WR 22 36 Justyn Ross* WR 17 471 Max May WR 13 28 Troy Stellato WR 12 23 Hampton Earle WR 12 12 Ajou Ajou WR 8 218 Hamp Greene WR 7 7 Tye Herbstreit WR 5 8 Davis Allen* TE 52 379 Jake Briningstool TE 26 51 Luke Price TE 14 27 Sage Ennis TE 12 154 Jaelyn Lay TE 9 27 Marcus Tate* OL 92 541 Walker Parks* OL 77 662 Mason Trotter* OL 77 311 Jordan McFadden* OL 68 663 Hunter Rayburn* OL 67 299 Mitchell Mayes OL 53 98 Bryn Tucker OL 48 63 Trent Howard OL 24 53 Tristan Leigh OL 10 20 Ryan Linthicum OL 4 7

DJU (74 snaps) played far more snaps than I would have expected for an opponent of this caliber, especially given how limited he looked with his knee brace. Even less ideal was how often he missed his targets, throwing for 21/44 with a touchdown and an interception. The argument can be made that the constant injuries in the WR room have prevented DJ from creating much chemistry with his wideouts, but there are still just too many mistakes.

Taisun Phommachanh (4 snaps) looked good in his limited action before exiting due to a shoulder injury, leading to more reps for Hunter Helms (19 snaps) and Billy Wiles (11 snaps). Funnily enough, one of the best touchdowns in the game came from the fourth-string Wiles:

With Will Shipley and Kobe Pace both kept out as a precaution, the door was wide open for Darien Rencher (51 snaps) and (more importantly) Phil Mafah (48 snaps) to make an impact with more playing time. Instead, the former mustered a meager 37 yards with a goal-line fumble on 14 carries while the freshman Mafah struggled to 49 yards and a touchdown through 17 carries.

It’s hard to say whether the blame should be put on the offensive line for failing to create more push against UConn - a team that has only managed to (barely) beat Yale this season - or on the two running backs for not generating more of a rushing spark. Realistically, the answer lies somewhere in the middle, but it still fails to explain how Clemson almost didn’t clear 100 rushing yards against the Huskies.

This week’s starting OL collected most of the playing time (another worrying indicator of where that unit is currently), as Mitchell Mayes (53 snaps) and Bryn Tucker (48 snaps) were the only OL players to see significant action as backups. Tate (92 snaps) shifted along the line to fill as needed, which is commendable.

Thirteen different receivers got on the field, with varying degrees of success. We are now officially in the Collins Towers Era and I am stoked to see how their careers play out over the next couple of seasons. Beaux had a big touchdown reception to end the first half while Dacari had his “welcome to the club” game with 97 yards on just six receptions.

Check your watches, it’s Beaux Time! Touchdown Beaux Collins! pic.twitter.com/LCep420r6y — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 13, 2021

Justyn Ross (17 snaps) was playing well before he left with a foot injury early in the game, and with Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson both already out as well, there were plenty of snaps to go around for the backups. Ajou Ajou notably only had 8 snaps and has apparently been passed on the depth chart by the aforementioned Collins freshmen.

Davis Allen (52 snaps) saw the most playing time out of the tight ends, but Jake Briningstool flashed with 56 yards (second on the team) and his big TD reception. Sage Ennis played sparingly in 12 snaps while Jaelyn Lay (9 snaps) appeared in his third game of the season.

Clemson Defensive Snaps Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count Player Name (* indicates start) Position Game Snap Count Season Snap Count Kevin Swint DE 24 66 Myles Murphy DE 22 412 KJ Henry* DE 16 232 Justin Mascoll DE 16 187 Regan Upshaw DE 16 37 Greg Williams DE 14 25 Xavier Thomas* DE 7 403 Cade Denhoff DE 1 1 Zaire Patterson DE 1 1 Klayton Randolph DE 1 1 Ruke Orhorhoro* DT 24 383 Tyler Davis* DT 19 197 Etinosa Reuben DT 16 137 Tre Williams DT 10 235 DeMonte Capehart DT 10 14 Payton Page DT 4 49 Jabriel Robinson DT 2 3 Darnell Jefferies DT 1 18 James Edwards DT 1 3 Nick Eddis DT 1 2 James Skalski* LB 41 555 Trenton Simpson* LB 30 417 Baylon Spector* LB 24 476 Jeremiah Trotter LB 12 25 Keith Maguire LB 11 46 Barrett Carter LB 10 128 Jake Venables LB 9 15 Kane Patterson LB 7 43 LaVonta Bentley LB 3 145 Sheridan Jones* CB 34 324 Nate Wiggins CB 31 109 Fred Davis CB 30 122 Mario Goodrich* CB 19 408 Malcolm Greene CB 16 149 Nolan Turner* S 39 509 Andrew Mukuba* S 39 423 RJ Mickens S 32 302 Tyler Venables S 24 219 Ray Thornton S 22 51 Carson Donnelly S 9 17

A game like this against UConn provided some much-needed rest for the battered starters on this dominant defense. We’re ten weeks into the season, and a lot has been asked of a group that is suffering a variety of injuries to both key players and reserve bodies.

UConn came into this game with a very, very bad offense and the Clemson defense did not let the opportunity pass itself by. 6 sacks and 9 TFL helped keep UConn’s total yardage to just 99 yards on the day! That was with some heavy rotation in the second half, as 10 DT’s, 10 DE’s, and 9 LB’s got at least one snap in the Valley.

The secondary saw less rotation but produced two interceptions, one from Mario Goodrich (19 snaps) and one from Sheridan Jones (34 snaps):

Talk about an athletic play from @SJones6_‼️



ACCN pic.twitter.com/mwQ5aC02rW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2021

Not counting the opening kickoff return allowed by special teams, this marks the third game this year with no offensive touchdowns allowed by the defense.

Fasten your seatbelts, people. We’re entering the home stretch of the season and the remaining games on the schedule promise to be some of the most nerve-wracking football games you’ll watch as a Clemson fan in recent memory.