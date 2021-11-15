Ladies and Gentlemen, It’s Beaux Time

You may not know Beaux Collins yet, aka Showtime Beaux, aka Swaggy B yet. That’s completely understandable. The South Central Los Angeles native, while highly touted, is just seventeen receptions into his college career. You’re going to know his name by the time he’s finished. He’s happy to tell you and anyone else that it’s Beaux time now and for the foreseeable future.

A couple high school teammates makin' plays in primetime! @DJUiagalelei x @beaux_collins | ACCN pic.twitter.com/2GKCDwgsfF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2021

To hear Beaux tell it, “I’ve kind of picked up that phrase the last couple of weeks. Guys around the facility have been saying it. It just felt like it’s my time to shine now”.

His first career touchdown came on Collins’ favorite play, the home run post route. Collins explains, “We got (Justyn Ross) coming in, motioning in and an off corner, so it was wide open for me.”

For his second career touchdown Beaux was playing outside receiver, his more natural position, and shows off the tools that made him a blue-chip prospect. The ability to make throws and catches like this was crucial to Clemson’s offensive success with Trevor Lawrence, most famously in the 2018 title game.

Standing at 6’3” and listed at 205 pounds, Collins (#80) looks like he’s straight out of Clemson receiver central casting. Beaux signed with Clemson after starring as a high school teammate of DJ Uiagalelei at California powerhouse St. John Bosco’s. Collins decided to become an early enrollee after California made the decision to move his senior football season to the spring due to covid-19.

The combination of spring practice in Clemson and high school experience with the quarterback seems to be showing up. Despite limited snaps so far this season, Beaux is third on the Tigers in receiving yards, third in receptions, and tied for second in touchdown receptions after the UConn game.

Much of that came in a breakout performance against Louisville after Joseph Ngata went down with yet another injury. It was the first hundred yard performance by a Clemson receiver since Justyn Ross kicked the door down and burst into the national spotlight against Alabama in the 2018 title game. Collins followed this up with five receptions for forty yards and a touchdown against the Huskies last week.

DJ is clearly impressed by his high school teammate, describing a play in 2018 where, “he took a slant route to the house and broke the defense. I think that was the first time I realized how good he was going to be and how special he was.”

It’s a mutual appreciation. From Collins, “I heard how good he was. Being able to catch from him for the first time was amazing.”

Uiagalelei is not the only Tiger who’s impressed. Take veteran tight end Davis Allen, who said,

“For him to go out there and play the way he did Saturday, I wasn’t surprised because we’d seen it all week in practice and we’d seen it the entire year in practice. For that to come to light was fun to see and I think he’s just going to continue to get better and better. By the time he leaves here, he’s going to be a great leader and he’s going to be a huge problem for people.”

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliot had this to say after Collins game at Louisville, “Beaux stepped up for us. Really, really proud of him because if you look early in the season he had a couple of drops that he battled through. He came up big.”

With Ngata out for at least a couple of weeks, Collins (who never played the slot in high school) is expected to fill in for Clemson as the starting slot receiver. Collins, whose high school coach calls him a “student of the game” and “incredibly cerebral”, has had his eyes on playing the position for years and is picking up the nuances rapidly. This shows up in route running that is just simply more polished than you’d expect from a freshman.

Again from Elliot,

“A lot of people focus on Hunter Renfrow but Hunter Renfrow had it up here,” Elliott said, pointing to his head. “It was all understanding. It was angles, it was timing, it was how to set defenders. Beaux has a lot of that, so he came in well-equipped with the nuances of the position that give him the ability to be very versatile and play in the slot or in the boundary, wherever we need him.”

With a chance to start against highly ranked Wake Forest and hated rivals South Carolina Collins isn’t done making an impression yet. Let’s get ready for Beaux time.