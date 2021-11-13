Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies: How To Watch, Online Streaming, Live Gamethread

Cupcake week comes a bit early this year. The Tigers host UConn for Military Appreciation Day. Hopefully we see a Clemson team that performs more like they are playing SC State than... pretty much any other team on the schedule. It would be nice to give the offense some confidence heading into Wake and South Carolina.

The biggest question is probably going to be how much DJ plays. With his knee injury last week it would be nice to rest him as much as possible. It would also be nice to rest a few other guys as much as possible this week.

Game information is below, this one has an early kick so make sure you’ve got your mimosas ready.

Game: Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

Time: 12:00pm EST

Channel: ACC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio (If you’re in Greenville): WESC 92.5 FM or WCCP 105.5 FM

As always join us in the comments below to discuss this one.