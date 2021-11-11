ACC Power Rankings: Perfect Imperfections

Wake Forest (8-1) Wake lost to UNC in what was technically a non-conference game, and just like that, the ACC’s playoff hopes are all but dead. The Deacs head to Raleigh this week in what will most likely decide the Atlantic. NC State (6-2) NC State took care of FSU. Big game with Wake Saturday. Pitt (7-2) Duke gave Pitt fits but the Panthers held on for a 54-29 win. Pitt matches up with UNC on Thursday. Clemson (6-3) Another win by the seat of our pants. Uncharacteristically, the offense looked fairly good and the defense was the problem child. This week’s game with UConn should be the balm Clemson is seeking. North Carolina (5-4) UNC rushed the field after beating the Deacs... which is good. All teams should always rush the field after any game, win or lose. UNC has Pitt Thursday. Virginia (6-3) The Wahoos were off. They host Notre Dame Saturday night. Miami (5-4) Canes beat Georgia Tech and now head to Tallahassee Saturday for their rivalry tilt with the Noles. Syracuse (5-4) Cuse enjoyed an open-date before this week’s trip to Louisville for the “almost beat Clemson” bowl. Louisville (4-5) Malik Cunningham carried the Cardinals as far as he could, but didn’t get enough help around him. They lost to Clemson for the seventh time since joining the ACC. Boston College (5-4) Phil Jurkovec is back and BC rolled Va Tech. They head to Atlanta this week to face Georgia Tech. Florida State (3-6) The Noles lost to NC State. They have a big rivalry game with the Canes this weekend. Virginia Tech (4-5) Virginia Tech looks to rebound with a home game against Duke. These last few games may decide Coach Fuente’s future — if it isn’t already decided. Georgia Tech (3-6) Look Tech fans, at least the Braves parade was fun. Duke (3-6) You have to think Duke may be considering parting with Cutcliffe and bringing in some new blood. I wonder if Cut would be interested in being a QBs coach or analyst at Clemson?

