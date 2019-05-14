Clemson Lands Graduate Transfer, Curran Scott

Earlier this offseason, Coach Brownell’s Clemson Tigers landed transfer PG Nick Honor, the star freshman from Fordham (12-20). The 5’10” starting point guard led the Fordham Rams in points (15.3) and assists (3.0) per game. Unfortunately, he’ll have to sit out the 2019-20 season per the NCAA transfer rules. That leaves the Tigers still precariously thin at guard with just Clyde Trapp (a combo guard), John Newman (an athletic shooting guard), and the incoming true freshmen.

Now the Tigers landed their second transfer off the off-season - a much needed graduate transfer with immediate eligibility - Curran Scott.

Curran Scott joins the Tigers from Tulsa. Scott went to high school in Oklahoma, but originally left the state to attend Charlotte. There he played alongside former Clemson player Bernard Sullivan where both averaged exactly 10.5 ppg (2015-16). Scott shot an excellent 45% from the field, 44% from three, and 83% from the free throw line. A former three-star with no major offers, Curran Scott decided to transfer and found a home in the AAC with Tulsa, 90 minutes from his family.

After sitting out the 2016-17 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Curran hit the court for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in 2017-18, but didn’t make a big impact. In that redshirt sophomore season, he averaged just 5.1 ppg on 40% shooting. His three-point percentage also dropped to 35%.

Last season, his redshirt junior year, he took a step forward. He started in 26 games (compared to just eight the year before) and averaged 8.9ppg. He shot 41%, and his three-point percentage jumped up to 39%. His 41 three-pointers led the Golden Hurricane.

“We’re certainly excited about welcoming Curran to our program for his grad transfer season. Curran is a proven player at the high-major level who excels as a three-point shooter. I like his confidence, his competitive spirit and the experience he will bring to our backcourt.” - Coach Brownell

Curran Scott is 6’4”. Unless Clemson lands another graduate transfer, he will likely start at shooting guard with Clyde Trapp starting at the point. We had hoped to land a graduate transfer point guard, but three-point shooting was also a major need for the Tigers and Scott certainly brings that.

Now the Tigers will have Curran Scott, John Newman, and Hunter Tyson vying for the two starting swing spots. Behind them, true freshmen Chase Hunter and sharpshooting Alex Hemenway will provide depth.

This addition looks to be a strong one, though that’ll largely be determined by his defense, which we don’t have great metrics to measure and analyze here. The Tigers could still land as many as two more transfers. If next season is to be success at least one of those may need to be a graduate transfer. Here’s how the depth chart could look next season:

2020 Clemson Tigers Depth Chart Position Starter Reserve Reserve Position Starter Reserve Reserve C Jonathan Baehre Trey Jemison PF Aamir Simms Hunter Tyson Wing John Newman Hunter Tyson Wing Curran Scott Alex Hemenway* Chase Hunter* PG Clyde Trapp Al-Amir Dawes*

Welcome to the Clemson Family, Curran!